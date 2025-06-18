Scarlett Johansson says fans of the original Jurassic Park will feel its DNA in the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth; The film is a love letter to Steven Spielberg

Jurassic World Rebirth is stomping just around the corner. The new installment is aiming to take the franchise back to a stripped-down, science-based direction after the previous Jurassic World trilogy unleashed dinosaurs on the whole world. “We wanted to recapture the idea that we are in the dinosaurs’ environment,” said screenwriter David Koepp earlier this year. “The last few movies were exploring the idea of, ‘Hey, what would it be like if they were in our environment?’ They did that very well, and now we wanted to explore how it felt to go back to theirs.“

Scarlett Johansson has been vocal about her excitement in accepting the role in the new film since she, like so many of us, was absolutely blown away by the original 1993 Steven Spielberg film. According to Variety, Johansson hyped the movie up on the red carpet as a special tribute to the beloved film. She stated,





So I think it really is a love letter to Steven’s work. Fans of the Jurassic universe can expect to really feel the DNA of the original Jurassic Park in this film.”

Meanwhile, her co-star, Jonathan Bailey, would also glow with excitement at being able to walk with dinosaurs for this movie. Bailey would say, “It’s beyond a dream. Jurassic Park was the first film I saw with my family when I was five years old, and they’re all inside so we’re going to sit and watch it today.” Bailey is known for being a skilled clarinetist and the star revealed that he even got to contribute to the film’s soundtrack, “Going to Abbey Road with a 105-piece orchestra of world class professional musicians, playing the John Williams score but also Alexandre Desplat’s score was incredible, it was completely out of body. The musicians were lovely and let me come in with my slightly wonky technique and get involved.”

Jurassic World Rebirth sees “an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.” The film has received a PG-13 rating for “intense sequences of violence/action, bloody images, some suggestive references, language and a drug reference.“

Jurassic World Rebirth will roar into theaters on July 2.