Jurassic World Rebirth and The Smashing Machine receive their ratings from the MPA

The MPA has just released ratings for two big upcoming movies of the year. Firstly, get ready for some intense dino action as Jurassic World Rebirth receives a PG-13 rating for “intense sequences of violence/action, bloody images, some suggestive references, language and a drug reference.”

Here’s what we’ve previously heard about the plot: “Jurassic World Rebirth sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea, and air. Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are producing the film for Kennedy/Marshall. Steven Spielberg is an executive producer through Amblin Entertainment. Universal’s executive vice president of production development, Sara Scott, and creative executive, Jacqueline Garell, oversee the project. The film is slated for July 2.

Meanwhile, The Smashing Machine, which is the Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt film from Benny Safdie, is set for an October release date and has also received its rating. The MMA drama will be Rated R for “language and some drug abuse.”

A poster and a trailer have both been released this week for the anticipated A24 film. In the teaser, we hear Johnson, as Kerr, state, “Winning is the best feeling there is. It’s 40,000 and they’re cheering you on. There’s no other high like it in the world.” The hold that it would have on his career no doubt offers a sort of reflection of former WWE Superstar The Rock, but here we start to see just what sort of impact it all had on Kerr and his wife, played by Emily Blunt.

Mark Kerr was known to be an incredible in-ring talent, proving to be NCAA wrestling champion as well as a team trial winner with USA Wrestling, which partly focuses on freestyle wrestling. Once he hit the UFC scene, Kerr became a two-time heavyweight tournament champion in 1997. Notably, that first championship came via his second fight in the organization, beating Dan Bobish via submission in under two minutes. Mark Kerr was previously the subject of a documentary all the way back in 2002. As part of his getting into character, Dwayne Johnson has previously shown off his training regiment.