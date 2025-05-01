Jurassic World Rebirth will be a “love letter” to the original movie

Jurassic World Rebirth marks the seventh installment in the iconic Jurassic franchise, with the sequel once again aiming to recapture the awe and wonder that made Steven Spielberg’s original film a cinematic landmark over thirty years ago. Will they succeed? Time will tell.

Jonathan Bailey, who plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, told Empire that the upcoming sequel is a “ love letter ” to the original Jurassic Park. “ It really does feel that it’s welcoming people to really celebrate the original film, ” he said. “ It has that wonder and awe, while not being scared to re-inject the thrill and the fear. ” Scarlett Johansson agrees. “ It hearkens back to the first one, ” she said. “ It has a lot of good jump-scares, and the stakes are high. “

While the Jurassic World trilogy explored what would happen if the dinosaurs entered our world, Rebirth wants to return to their habitat. “ We wanted to recapture the idea that we are in the dinosaurs’ environment, ” said screenwriter David Koepp. “ The last few movies were exploring the idea of, ‘Hey, what would it be like if they were in our environment?’ They did that very well, and now we wanted to explore how it felt to go back to theirs. “

Jurassic World Rebirth sees “ an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. ” The film recently received a PG-13 rating for “ intense sequences of violence/action, bloody images, some suggestive references, language and a drug reference. “

Johansson plays Zora Bennett, “ a skilled covert operations expert contracted to lead a team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades. ”

Jurassic World Rebirth will hit theaters on July 2nd.