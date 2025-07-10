Sci-fi series Murderbot gets season 2 renewal at Apple TV+

As season one of Apple TV+’s Murderbot comes to an end this Friday, it has been announced that the sci-fi program has officially been renewed for a second.

If you haven’t had the chance to check out Murderbot, we highly recommend it (you can read our 8/10 review here). While it initially did feel like something that would be dipping into themes that were too familiar and overused, it sidesteps a lot of these with some compelling ideas and thoughts on autonomy, technology and human connection. As the title character, Alexander Skarsgård absolutely kills it (so to speak), while the supporting cast is one worth checking out – we’re talking David Dastmalchian, Noma Dumezweni, Sabrina Wu, and more. You can also check out our interviews with the cast here.

Here is the official plot of Murderbot, as per Apple: “Based on the first novella in Martha Wells’ bestselling Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series, season one of “Murderbot” is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Played by Skarsgård, Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.”

In a statement accompanying the announcement of a season two renewal, Murderbot co-creators Paul and Chris Weitz (who have done everything from American Pie to Mozart in the Jungle) said, “We’re so grateful for the response that Murderbot has received, and delighted that we’re getting to go back to Martha Wells’s world to work with Alexander, Apple, CBS Studios and the rest of the team.”

As far as sci-fi series go, Murderbot is one of the best and most surprising on Apple TV+, so news of a sophomore season is much welcome. And considering the book series has plenty of novellas and novels to pull from, we can see the series headed for quite a few more.

Have you caught Murderbot? What do you think of the first season heading into the finale?