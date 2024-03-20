Anatomy of a Fall’s Sandra Hüller is reportedly in talks to join Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gun reboot

Oscar-nominated actress Sandra Hüller is rumored to be in talks to star opposite Liam Neeson in The Naked Gun reboot.

Anatomy of a Fall actress Sandra Hüller could be making a roast for Akiva Schaffer’s The Naked Gun reboot, so how hot and wet do you like it? A report from industry insider Daniel Richtman says Sandra Hüller is in talks to play the romantic lead in the forthcoming comedy, starring Liam Neeson (Taken, The Grey, The A-Team) as Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen’s Lt. Frank Drebin from the Police Squad series and Naked Gun film trilogy.

In the Naked Gun trilogy, Lt. Frank Drebin falls in love with Jane Spencer (Lisa Marie Presley), an assistant for industrialist Vincent Ludwig, utterly unaware of his villainy. After a slapstick-ridden meet-cute, Frank and Jane form a heated courtship accompanied by steamy home-cooked meals, ultra-protected sex, and trips to the baseball field.

How Liam Neeson and Hüller’s characters cross paths in the Naked Gun reboot remains a mystery. We must also wait for the official word about Hüller’s casting before celebrating this potentially fantastic union.

Anatomy of a Fall director Justine Triet and co-writer Arthur Harari won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay at the 96th Academy Awards ceremony, with the intense thriller nominated for five awards, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Director, Best Actress (Sandra Hüller), and Best Picture. Hüller plays Sandra Voyter in Anatomy of a Fall, a woman suspected of murder after her husband’s death; their half-blind son (Milo Machado-Graner) faces a moral dilemma as the main witness. Swann Arlaud, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis, Jehnny Beth, Saadia Bentaïeb, and Camille Rutherford star as primary cast members.

Akiva Schaffer directs and executive produces the Naked Gun reboot, with Dan Gregor and Doug Man writing the script draft alongside Schaffer. One of the reasons this is exciting is that the trio partnered for the way-better-than-anticipated Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers film. If you’ve not seen the Rescue Rangers movie, it’s like a spiritual successor to Who Framed Roger Rabbit and worth your attention.

Are you excited about Akiva Schaffer’s Naked Gun reboot? What do you think about Sandra Hüller potentially starring as Frank’s love interest? Let us know in the comments below.