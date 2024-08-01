Get ready to geek out for Netflix’s Geeked Week 2024 with the new announcement trailer

As Comic-Con subsides, the news in pop culture entertainment isn’t over, as Netflix has now released a teaser trailer announcing the commencement of their new-ish yearly event — Geeked Week. Today Netflix announced that its fourth annual Geeked Week celebration will take place the week of September 16, culminating with a live, in-person fan event in Atlanta on the evening of Thursday, September 19. This is the first time Geeked Week will bring together fandoms from series, film and games at a live fan event. Tickets for the event will be available for purchase on September 3.

The synopsis from Netflix about the event reads,

“Celebrating Netflix’s biggest global fandoms, Geeked Week will highlight Netflix’s most beloved Geeked titles. More details on the week of programming will be released in the coming weeks.”

The trailer shows a montage of clips from the stable of popular Netflix originals, which include Stranger Things, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Squid Game, Wednesday and more. Squid Game recently announced that it aims to conclude after season 3, but they did announce a date for season 2’s premiere. Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk stated, “Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year. I am thrilled to see that the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride.”

There will also likely be more updates of the remaining two seasons of the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. It was revealed this year that the series will take its cue from the animated show and end after the third season. The show is planning to follow a similar structure of the Nickelodeon series. The original’s narrative featured a story spread across three books that were told in three seasons. It was also reported that the show will switch things up for its remaining seasons as Albert Kim steps down as the showrunner. Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani will lead the show as executive producers in the future. At the same time, Raisani was an executive producer, director, and VFX supervisor. Kim remains a part of the series as an executive producer for seasons two and three.