Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting new showrunners for its remaining two seasons

Water, Earth, Fire, Air, New Showrunners. Netflix‘s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender will switch things up for its remaining seasons as Albert Kim steps down as the wildly entertaining elemental adventure showrunner. Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani will lead the show as executive producers in the future. Boylan and Raisani are well-versed in the world of Avatar after Boylan served as co-executive producer on Season 1. At the same time, Raisani was an executive producer, director, and VFX supervisor. Kim remains a part of the series as an executive producer for seasons two and three.

Kim’s exit stems from his getting the opportunity to develop more projects at Disney. Additionally, he’s boarding the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians as an executive producer. Avatar: The Last Airbender was renewed by Netflix for two more seasons after the series exceeded expectations at launch. While the live-action series includes changes from the animated source material, fans embraced The Last Airbender, saying the adaptation is (mostly) an honest-to-goodness love letter to the original.

“Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world,” reads the official description. “With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang, a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.”

Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, and Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula. Fans can expect more casting news as development on the remaining season heats up. I’m waiting to see who they cast as Toph Beifong, arguably the best character in the series.

Are you excited about Avatar: The Last Airbender getting two more seasons? If Airbender continues to tear up the charts, do you think Netflix will adapt The Legend of Korra? I certainly hope so.