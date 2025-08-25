Netflix House reveals opening dates for permanent Philadelphia & Dallas entertainment venues

We have great news for you if you want to get closer to your favorite Netflix films and television series! The opening dates for Netflix’s two permanent year-round entertainment venues are here! Netflix House will open in Philadelphia at King of Prussia Mall on November 12, 2025, and in Dallas at Galleria Dallas on December 11, 2025.

The entertainment destination spans 100,000 square feet and features activations and experiences for titles like Wednesday, Squid Game, One Piece, Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters, Love Is Blind, Sakamoto Days, the A Knives Out Mystery franchise, and more.

If you visit the Philadelphia location, you can tee up for Top Nine Mini Golf, which features holes inspired by characters and stories from popular series like Bridgerton, Is It Cake?, Stranger Things, WWE, Squid Game, and more. Do you want to become a part of your favorite Netflix programming? You do? Well, Netflix offers immersive VR experiences that let you do exactly that!

Meanwhile, at the Dallas Netflix House location, Netflix RePlay includes new spins on arcade games based on titles like Sakamoto Days, Floor is Lava, Love is Blind, Army of the Dead, and Big Mouth. What on Earth is the Big Mouth arcade game like? I need to play this! Other larger-than-life installations include Stranger Things: Escape the Dark and Squid Game: Survive the Trials in Dallas, and Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts and One Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit in Philadelphia.

Tickets for Netflix House in Philadelphia go on sale through the venue’s official website on October 17, while tickets for the Dallas location go live on November 18.

Will you visit any of the Netflix House locations? Which attraction are you excited about? Are the arcade games fully fleshed-out video games or quarter-munching mobile-style games designed to gobble your cash? What kind of food do you think they serve at Netflix House? I bet there are themed restaurants or, at the very least, popular brands occupying a food court-like section of the venue. Hey, Netflix, send me to the venue in Philadelphia so I can preview the good times ahead.