Netflix’s upcoming Netflix House initiative opens two permanent and immersive entertainment venues to sink your money into

Who needs money, right? Why pay off your credit cards or student loans when you can sacrifice what’s left of your bank account to the Netflix gods? In a bold move, Netflix is proud to announce Netflix House, two permanent experimental entertainment venues! The first two locations will open in 2025 in Dallas, Texas, and Prussia, Pennsylvania. Malls are back, baby! Where’s Robin Sparkles when you need her?

The Netflix House project hopes to become a one-stop-shop for Netflix subscribers to interact with many of their favorite Netflix properties in new and exciting ways. While at a Netflix House, patrons can enjoy shopping outlets, eateries, and experiential activities inspired by previous Netflix live events for Bridgerton, Money Heist, Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Netflix Bites, the stream giant’s culinary department.

“At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste — literally — of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings,” says Marian Lee, Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We’ve launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities, and Netflix House represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings. The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways.”

In its Netflix House initiative, Netflix is taking a “go big or go home” approach to the first two locations. The first two locations occupy the former Galleria Dallas and King of Prussia Mall, each providing more than 100,000 square feet of entertainment space. Execution of the Netflix House continues beyond the mall doors. Outdoor events and decor also bring Netflix fans closer to their favorite characters and original Netflix content.

Want to eat at the Delicious in Dungeon eatery? How about a game of Baby Reindeer Hide-and-Seek? Want to dress fancy like characters in Brigderton or purchase a bottle of Sweet Tooth syrup? Events like this could happen at a Netflix House because the sky’s the limit with a concept like this.

“Imagine waltzing with your partner to an orchestral cover of a Taylor Swift song on a replica of the Bridgerton set –– and then walking around the corner to compete in the Glass Bridge challenge from Squid Game,” the company said. Visitors then can chow down at a nearby restaurant “inspired by Netflix shows from around the world,” then head to shop where you can buy that Stranger Things’ Hellfire Club T-shirt you’ve always wanted.”

Are you looking forward to visiting a Netflix House? Which film or television series do you hope to see included in the lineup of stores and events? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Deadline
