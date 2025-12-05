Netflix still “expects” to release movies in theaters, but release windows may become “consumer friendly”

The Big Story of the Morning

There is sure to be nothing but talk of the big acquisition of Warner Bros. made by Netflix today, with a total enterprise value of approximately $82.7 billion. Certainly a big gift to purchase this holiday season. Beloved franchises, including TV shows and movies such as The Big Bang Theory, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, The Wizard of Oz and the DC Universe, are set to join Netflix’s extensive portfolio, which includes titles like Wednesday, Money Heist, Bridgerton, Adolescence and Extraction. Many of HBO’s shows have already crossed over to availability on Netflix.

What to Expect Going Forward

The big question, though, is what this will mean for general audiences and movie fans. Many have been dreading the outcome of this sale in fear of what Netflix decides to do with the legacy properties and the means of distribution. Netflix seems to be aware of these concerns, and they know they will have to immediately alleviate fears. So, The Hollywood Reporter reports that among the bevy of information given in today’s announcements, the media alert has also stated, “Warner Bros.’ studios are world-class, with Warner Bros. recognized as a leading supplier of television titles and filmed entertainment. HBO and HBO Max also provide a compelling, complementary offering for consumers. Netflix expects to maintain Warner Bros.’ current operations and build on its strengths, including theatrical releases for films.” THR made sure to emphasize the word “expects” for whatever buzz meaning it may have.

However, before this, Netflix has been opening up to releasing their content in theaters with Wake Up Dead Man, KPop Demon Hunters and the Stranger Things series finale being a few titles that the service drops onto big screens. However, the release window for these titles is noticeably shorter than most films. Netflix also expects to apply the same strategy going forward. Co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, stated, “I wouldn’t look at this as a change in approach for Netflix movies — or for Warner movies for that matter. I think over time, I think the windows will evolve to be much more consumer friendly, to be able to meet the audience where they are, quicker. All those things I’d like to do, but I’d say right now, you should count on everything that is planned on going to the theater through Warner Bros. will continue to go to the theaters through Warner Brothers. And Netflix movies will take the same strides they have, which is, some of them do have a short run in the theater beforehand, but our primary goal is to bring first-run movies to our members, because that’s what they’re looking for.”