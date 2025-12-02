Director Philip Barantini says there is no sequel to the hit Netflix limited series Adolescence

Previously on the Adolescence follow-up…

After Netflix saw a huge response to the Stephen Graham drama about an unspeakable subject, the streamer would naturally brainstorm a way to continue the story of Adolescence. After the show’s reception, producers Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters hadn’t ruled anything out either way. Graham stated, “Possibly, let’s see how the figures are. But yeah, there’s the possibility of developing another story.” And while Walters would be giddy to work with Netflix again, she says, “A prequel to Adolescence, that’s certainly not going to happen. But there’s so much mileage in the one-shot and so much mileage in investing into human nature again and looking at something else. But yeah, everything’s looking good … everyone’s happy, shall we say?”

According to Deadline, Philip Barantini, the director of Adolescence, doesn't think there's more to explore with the technically impressive drama. He told Content London what the real future holds for the show,





For me, it’s about ultimately working with good people, nice people. There is no sequel to this, but we as a collective want to continue to work together on multiple things. We captured lightning in a bottle in terms of how we shot it, but also the reach we had. That doesn’t mean every project going forward can’t have the same ethos.”

Months ago, it was reported that Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B Entertainment, was in talks to develop a new season of Adolescence for the streamer. Plan B co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner told the publication that they are discussing possibilities with director Philip Barantini about the “next iteration” of the show. Gardner and Kleiner both glowed about the show’s massive success and said it proved that a “seemingly small, localized, emotional story” can resonate with audiences as much as franchise shows. Gardner says they are thinking of ways to “widen the aperture, stay true to its DNA, [and] not be repetitive.”

Gardner also stated, “Phil’s style of doing the episodes in one take is not a gimmick. It’s very much in conversation with the subject matter. In early conversations with Stephen and Jack [Thorne], they were talking about how it’s too easy to look away. You can look away from the school, you can look away from the police station, you can look away from the counseling, you can look away from the family. In that kind of prismatic way of viewing, you can duck the issue. So our theory was, what would happen if you couldn’t look away? And will that make the subject embed in you in a different way? That was a thrilling thing.”