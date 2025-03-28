Could Adolescence stir up more trouble for a season 2?

The new powerful and provocative Netflix series Adolescence has a lot of eyes on it for the right reasons. Stephen Graham, who co-created the show, and his producing partner and wife, Hannah Walters, are pleased to hear the positive reactions the four-episode, one-shot show is getting. Adolescence touches on a sensitive subject of a young boy who is suspected of murdering a classmate. The series has been collecting accolades for exploring the tough topic through a sophisticated lens and not an exploitative one for the sake of entertainment. There’s even talk about the series being shown in schools for awareness. Variety spoke with both Graham and Walters as their series opened Globally with a massive 24.3 million views in its first four days. It would then climb to 66.3 million after two weeks, which is a new Netflix record for a limited series. Although it is initially conceived as a one-and-done shot, its success begs the question of Netflix and the couple possibly coming back for a season 2.

Graham and Walters haven’t ruled anything out either way. Graham stated, “Possibly, let’s see how the figures are. But yeah, there’s the possibility of developing another story.” And while Walters would be giddy to work with Netflix again, she says, “A prequel to Adolescence, that’s certainly not going to happen. But there’s so much mileage in the one-shot and so much mileage in investing into human nature again and looking at something else. But yeah, everything’s looking good … everyone’s happy, shall we say?”

Our Alex Maidy absolutely loved the show as he said in his review, “This series is a powerful and shocking look at what has been hinted at through the news for years and is presented in a way that will have you wondering if something this devastating could hit closer to home. Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne have crafted a series that had me broken by the end of the fourth and final episode. Adolescence is hard to watch but is very important to experience. I know I have not been this affected as a parent by a narrative work since Alfonso Cuaron’s Children of Men. Adolescence is easily one of the best television productions of the year, the decade, and possibly of all time.”

