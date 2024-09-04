Netflix’s Wednesday gets the YA novelization treatment

As we found out from Wednesday Addams on her namesake series, she doesn’t bury hatchets – she sharpens them. Well, it looks like the pencil has been sharpened as well, as the first season of the Netflix series has received the literary treatment in the aptly titled Wednesday: A Novelization of Season One.

The Wednesday novelization comes courtesy of publisher Random House Books for Young Readers and author Tehlor Kay Mejia. Geared at young adults, this looks to be just the sort of book you would see a certain sect of middle school students reading in class. While it will be available through multiple outlets, Target’s release comes with an exclusive poster.

Here is the official synopsis of the Wednesday novelization: “Return to the hallowed halls of Nevermore Academy with Wednesday Addams in this delightfully dark novelization of season one of the hit show, Wednesday! Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ time as a student at Nevermore Academy. Follow along with her as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore Academy. Relive the excitement and intrigue in this amazing novelization of the phenomenal first season.”

Maybe a novelization of pretty much everything we saw in the first season of Wednesday isn’t quite what fans want, but it could work as a different sort of refresher as we anticipate the sophomore season, which is likely to drop on Netflix next year. And with it now being Spooky Season, we can see Wednesday – and other horror novelizations – hitting a niche demographic.

Season two of Wednesday will bring back much of the core cast from season one but also add the likes of Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. It, too, will expand on the horror DNA from the source set in place with the first Addams Family movies from the ‘90s, themselves adaptations of the works of the great Charles Addams.

