Nicholas Galitzine has the power in a teasing photo of him as He-Man from the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie

By the power of Grayskull, Nicholas Galitzine transforms from Prince Adam to the almighty He-Man when fabulous secret powers are revealed to him to become the most powerful man in the universe. Bumblebee director Travis Knight takes on the duties of bringing Eternia to the big screen in the upcoming Masters of the Universe adaptation. Knight’s impressive work on Kubo and the Two Strings was followed up by the Transformers prequel spin-off, Bumblebee, and most fans of the franchise have hailed it as one of the best and faithful to the original series. Knight was a professed fan of the 80s original, which made him pretty ideal for that property and one can assume he’ll bring the same enthusiasm to his Masters of the Universe reboot.
His He-Man, Galitzine, teases fans in a new Instagram photo where we can see him as the hero. He celebrates wrapping up principal photography on the film and adds the caption, “Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man. It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work.”
Chris Butler wrote the Masters of the Universe screenplay based on earlier drafts by David Callaham and formally attached directors Aaron and Adam Nee. The story follows ten-year-old Prince Adam, who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe.
Nicholas Galitzine won’t explore Eternia alone. He’s joined by Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Jared Leto (Morbius) as the villainous Skeletor, Idris Elba (Luther) as Man-at-Arms (a.k.a. Duncan), GLOW’s Alison Brie as Skeletor’s second-in-command Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as Malcolm (a.k.a. Fisto), Sam C. Wilson (Dodger) as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man, Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and James Purefoy (A Knight’s Tale) and Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) as He-Man’s parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena.
Travis Knight’s Masters of the Universe is the latest live-action iteration of the character after Gary Goddard’s 1987 version, which starred Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor. The cult classic fantasy film took several liberties with the He-Man property but is still adored by fans. One of the greatest thrills of Knight’s version is seeing updates on the classic characters, and so far, things are looking mighty good!