Nicholas Galitzine has the power in a teasing photo of him as He-Man from the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie

By the power of Grayskull, Nicholas Galitzine transforms from Prince Adam to the almighty He-Man when fabulous secret powers are revealed to him to become the most powerful man in the universe. Bumblebee director Travis Knight takes on the duties of bringing Eternia to the big screen in the upcoming Masters of the Universe adaptation. Knight’s impressive work on Kubo and the Two Strings was followed up by the Transformers prequel spin-off, Bumblebee, and most fans of the franchise have hailed it as one of the best and faithful to the original series. Knight was a professed fan of the 80s original, which made him pretty ideal for that property and one can assume he’ll bring the same enthusiasm to his Masters of the Universe reboot.

His He-Man, Galitzine, teases fans in a new Instagram photo where we can see him as the hero. He celebrates wrapping up principal photography on the film and adds the caption, “Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man. It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work.”