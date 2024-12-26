The Arrow and Lance celebrate the holidays with Night of the Comet

Action, horror, killer Santa movies, Gremlins, deep cut horror, The Silent Partner, Trancers, Anna and the Apocalypse, The Ref, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, the first Black Christmas remake – we shared a lot of Christmas movie recommendations over the holidays… and now Arrow in the Head founder John “The Arrow” Fallon and Lance Vlcek are here to talk about another unconventional holiday pick: the 1984 sci-fi horror comedy Night of the Comet , which begins with the Earth passing through the tail of a comet eleven days before Christmas. You can find out what The Arrow and Lance have to say about the movie by checking out the video embedded above.

Here’s what Lance and Arrow at the Movies is all about: Join hosts The Arrow and Lance as they engage in colorful debates about old and recent genre films. With a vibe that’s both groovy and a little rough around the edges, we’re here to talk shop with a whole lot of passion.

Written and directed by Thom Eberhardt, Night of the Comet has the following synopsis: After a rare comet sighting, teen sisters Regina and Samantha find that they’re among the only survivors of a zombie attack. The girls partner with another survivor, Hector, but as they try to avoid the zombies, they’re sought by scientists who want to experiment on their bodies in the hope of finding an antidote. Dodging both the doctors and the undead, they keep moving in the hope that they can continue to stay alive.

The film stars Catherine Mary Stewart, Kelli Maroney, Robert Beltran, Sharon Farrell, Mary Woronov, Geoffrey Lewis, Peter Fox, John Achorn, Michael Bowen, Devon Ericson, Lissa Layng, Janice Kawaye, Chance Boyer, Ivan E. Roth, Dick Rude, Chris Pedersen, Marc Poppel, and Stanley Brock.

Are you a fan of Night of the Comet? Check out this episode of Lance and Arrow at the Movies, then let us know what you think of the movie by leaving a comment below.