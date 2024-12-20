We take a deep dive into some of the best horror flicks set at Christmas – and not the ones you think!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—until it isn’t. Christmas might conjure up images of family, joy, and festive cheer, but for horror fans, it’s also the perfect backdrop for blood-soaked revenge, creepy creatures, and killer Santas. Sure, we all love classics like Gremlins, Silent Night Deadly Night, Krampus and now Terrifier 3, but this list deviates from the norm. Today, we’re diving into 10 Deep Cut Christmas Horror Movies—the ones other folks tend to sleep on. These hidden gems might not always make the usual holiday horror rankings, but they absolutely deserve your attention.

From deranged Santas to singing our way through the apocalypse, these forgotten and underappreciated films will deliver all the frights you need to make your season scary and bright. Let’s unwrap some yuletide terror!

10. Santa’s Slay (2005)

Santa Claus as a demonic, WWE-style action hero? Yes, please. In Santa’s Slay, jolly old St. Nick is revealed to be a demon who’s spent the last thousand years under a curse, forced to spread holiday cheer. But now that the curse has lifted, Santa, played by Bill Goldberg, is free to wreak havoc and jackhammer his way through the naughty and nice list.

This movie doesn’t hold back when it comes to campy fun. From an opening massacre featuring a star-studded cast (including Fran Drescher and James Caan) to death by grenade launcher, Santa’s Slay leans all the way into its ridiculous premise. It’s perfect for anyone looking to add a little absurdity to their holiday horror lineup.

Streaming on: Starz

9. Deadly Games (Dial Code Santa Claus) (1989)

Think Home Alone meets Die Hard, but with a darker edge. Deadly Games is a French thriller that follows Thomas, a tech-savvy kid who uses his wits and an arsenal of traps to fend off a deranged man dressed as Santa Claus. The action unfolds in an extravagant mansion that becomes a maze of danger and ingenuity as Thomas fights for his life.

What sets this film apart is its eerie tone and stylish cinematography, which elevate it above your average holiday thriller. It’s part whimsical adventure, part nail-biting horror—a unique Christmas movie that fans of obscure gems will absolutely love.

Streaming on: AMC+

8. I’m Dreaming of a White Doomsday (2017)



In I’m Dreaming of a White Doomsday, Christmas is the last glimmer of hope in a bleak, post-apocalyptic world. Written and directed by Mike Lombardo, this emotional gut-punch of a horror film follows a mother and her young son as they struggle to survive in a bunker after the world ends. Supplies are running out, morale is low, and with Christmas approaching, the mother is forced to make an impossible choice.

The film’s hauntingly quiet tone and intimate focus make it a standout in the genre. This isn’t about gory monsters or apocalyptic action—this is a story of survival, love, and loss set against a backdrop of bleak winter stillness. It’s heart-wrenching and unforgettable, and it will definitely make you want to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas right after.

Streaming on: Tubi

7. A Christmas Horror Story (2015)



This anthology film is the gift that keeps on giving, blending four interwoven tales of terror set on Christmas Eve. From a cursed changeling wreaking havoc on a family to Santa battling undead elves at the North Pole, A Christmas Horror Story offers a variety of scares that’ll please any horror fan.

Hosted by William Shatner as a drunken radio DJ tying the stories together, this film mixes dark humor, clever twists, and festive frights. It’s perfect for fans of anthology horror and anyone craving a holiday movie that breaks the mold.

Streaming on: AMC+

6.Inside (À l’intérieur) (2007)



Christmas movie in the traditional sense? No. Christmas movie, as in “it takes place around Christmas like Die Hard and every Shane Black movie?” Yes. If you’re looking for holiday horror that truly pushes boundaries, the French film Inside is one of the darkest, most intense experiences in modern horror. Set on Christmas Eve, the story follows Sarah, a grieving, pregnant widow who is stalked and attacked in her home by a mysterious woman hell-bent on stealing her unborn child.

Make no mistake about it. This is a very mean sonofabitch of a film that will sucker-punch you right in the gut. With its unrelenting violence, claustrophobic setting, and haunting performances, Inside is not for the faint of heart. This film embodies the term “extreme horror,” delivering a visceral and harrowing experience that stays with you long after the credits roll. It’s a bleak entry for those who dare to venture inside.

Streaming on: Tubi

5. Maniac Cop 2



Checks notes…yep, this is a Christmas film all right.

While Maniac Cop 2 isn’t overtly centered around Christmas, it subtly incorporates the holiday into its narrative, adding an extra layer of intrigue for fans seeking unconventional festive horror. The film continues the saga of Officer Matt Cordell, the undead law enforcer with a thirst for vengeance, as he returns to New York City to wreak havoc on both criminals and innocents.

Directed by William Lustig and written by Larry Cohen, this sequel ups the ante with more intense action sequences, creative kills, and a deeper exploration of Cordell’s backstory. The film’s setting during the holiday season provides a stark contrast to the brutal violence, with Christmas decorations and music juxtaposed against scenes of mayhem, subtly enhancing the eerie atmosphere.

It’s a film that doesn’t rely heavily on Christmas themes but uses them to enrich its gritty storyline, making it a fitting choice for those seeking a holiday horror experience that’s off the beaten path, along with a dope-ass rap theme song.

Streaming on: Tubi

4. Better Watch Out (2016)



What starts as a seemingly traditional home invasion thriller takes a shocking turn in Better Watch Out. When babysitter Ashley stays with 12-year-old Luke on Christmas Eve, things take a dark and unexpected twist, with Luke revealing a dangerous obsession.

With clever twists, dark humor, and chilling performances—especially from Levi Miller as Luke—this film delivers a unique blend of psychological horror and holiday cheer. It’s an unforgettable ride that flips holiday horror conventions, as well as paint cans, on their head. Go into this one absolutely blind. Trust me.

Streaming on: Tubi

3. Christmas Bloody Christmas (2022)



Christmas Bloody Christmas takes the holiday horror genre to a whole new level with its futuristic twist. The story follows Tori, a record store owner who just wants to enjoy a quiet, albeit drunken, Christmas Eve. But things take a turn when a military-grade, robotic Santa Claus malfunctions and goes on a bloody rampage, leaving a trail of carnage in its wake.

With its neon-soaked visuals, pulsating soundtrack, and relentless action, this film feels like The Terminator meets Silent Night, Deadly Night. It’s a chaotic, gory blast that’s perfect for fans of over-the-top horror with a punk rock edge.

Streaming on: Shudder

2. Christmas Evil (1980)



As a film I often cite as the Taxi Driver of holiday horror, Christmas Evil is the ultimate psychological descent into madness. Harry, a toy factory worker obsessed with the holiday spirit, loses his grip on reality after witnessing acts of cruelty and selfishness around him. Donning a Santa suit, he begins delivering “presents” to the good and punishing the naughty—with deadly results.

More of a character study than a slasher, this film offers a grimly humorous yet chilling look at one man’s unraveling during the holidays. If you’re in the mood for something deeply unsettling with a dash of satire, Christmas Evil is a must-watch.

Streaming on: AMC+

1. Anna and the Apocalypse (2017)



At the top of our list is Anna and the Apocalypse, a delightfully unique holiday horror musical that stands out for its bold blend of genres. Set in a quiet Scottish town during a zombie apocalypse, the film follows Anna and her ragtag group of friends as they navigate undead chaos while bursting into catchy, show-stopping musical numbers. It’s a rollercoaster ride of heartfelt moments, dark humor, and unexpected carnage—all wrapped in festive holiday cheer.

What makes this film so special is its balance of tones. The musical numbers are infectiously fun, offering everything from upbeat anthems like “Hollywood Ending” to somber, reflective ballads. But don’t let the music fool you—Anna and the Apocalypse doesn’t shy away from the horror. The gore is visceral, the stakes are high, and no character is truly safe.

Amidst all the blood and choreography, the film carries an emotional weight. It captures the struggles of growing up, the bittersweet nature of the holidays, and the importance of holding onto hope—even when surrounded by zombies. This mix of heart, horror, and humor makes it a genre-defying masterpiece.

Whether you’re a fan of musicals, zombie flicks, or unconventional Christmas movies, Anna and the Apocalypse is a must-watch that deserves to become a perennial holiday favorite.

Streaming on: Tubi

And there you have it! Ten Christmas horror gems to spice up your holiday viewing, after you watch the essentials, that is. Whether you prefer killer Santas, malevolent kids, or celebrating during the end times, these deep cuts are sure to make your season scary and bright. What’s your favorite holiday horror movie? Let us know in the comments! Until next time, happy holidays—and, of course, stay spooky!