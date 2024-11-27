Night of the Demons (1988) – The Best Scene

After taking a look back at House II: The Second Story (a favorite of mine since childhood), House of 1000 Corpses (which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year), the awesomeness of Tales from the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight, the leg smashing in the Stephen King adaptation Misery, three separate moments from John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China, the “Jason vs. Tina” battle in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, the “all hell breaks loose” sequence from the start of Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead remake, the opening sequence of Pitch Black, a cool moment from The Crow, a memorable shark attack from Jaws 2, a creepy moment from Lost Highway, and the climactic factory chase sequence from Child’s Play 2, JoBlo’s own Lance Vlcek is continuing his The Best Scene video series with a look at a memorable moment from the 1988 Halloween classic Night of the Demons (watch it HERE) – and if you’re familiar with that movie, this is probably one of the first things you think about when the movie comes to mind: the scene where Angela dances beside the fireplace to the Bauhaus song “Stigmata Martyr.” You can hear all about it in the video embedded above.

Directed by Kevin S. Tenney from a screenplay written by Joe Augustyn, Night of the Demons has the following synopsis: It’s Halloween night. And a group of good-time teens has broken into an abandoned funeral parlor with plans to raise a little hell. And that’s exactly what they do. For their intrusion has awakened an ancient, demonic evil whose hunger for human souls knows no bounds. And now, the monstrous predator is out to turn their Halloween party into an unending celebration of sheer terror.

The film stars Cathy Podewell, Amelia Kinkade, William Gallo, Alvin Alexis, Linnea Quigley, Lance Fenton, Hal Havins, Allison Barron, Philip Tanzini, Jill Terashita, and Harold Ayer.

