Night of the Zoopocalypse trailer: animated comedy is inspired by a concept from Clive Barker

A trailer has been released for the animated comedy Night of the Zoopocalypse, which is based on a concept from Clive Barker

Best-selling genre author Clive Barker has brought us the horrors of Rawhead Rex, Hellraiser, Nightbreed, Candyman, Lord of Illusions, The Midnight Meat Train, Dread, and Books of Blood, among other things – and now he’s bringing us the animated comedy Night of the Zoopocalypse . A trailer for the film, which is set to reach theatres on March 7, 2025, can be seen in the embed above.

Barker provided the concept for Night of the Zoopocalypse, and the idea was then fleshed out into a screenplay by Steven Hoban and James Kee. Directed by Ricardo Curtis and Rodrigo Perez-Castro, the movie has the following synopsis: One night, a meteor crashes into Colepepper Zoo unleashing a virus that transforms the animals into strange and hilarious slobbering zombie mutants. Gracie, a young quirky wolf, teams up with a gruff and fearsome mountain lion to find a way back to her pack. As the zoo is overrun, they must come up with a plan to get all the animals back to normal. Together with the help of a motley crew of survivors – Xavier the movie-obsessed lemur, Frida the fiery capybara, Ash the sarcastic, fabulous ostrich and Felix the treacherous monkey – they embark on a perilous mission to rescue the zoo and defeat Bunny Zero, the deranged mutant-king, determined to spread the virus beyond the zoo walls. Welcome to… the zoopocalypse!

The voice cast includes David Harbour (Stranger Things), Scott Thompson (The Kids in the Hall), Lisa Ortiz (Pokémon), Kyle Derek (Cube Zero), Scott Farley (Murdoch Mysteries), Joshua Graham (Dino Ranch), Gabbi Kosmidis (Unicorn Academy), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Heather Loreto (Reasonable Doubt), Bryn McAuley (Hotel Transylvania), Christina Nova (Chapelwaite), Carolyn Scott (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), and Pierre Simpson (Three Pines).

Steven Hoban produced Night of the Zoopocalypse with Yohann Comte, Joe Iacono, Mark Smith, and Wes Lui. Barker serves as an executive producer alongside Noah Segal, Kate Parkes, and Baptiste Salvan. Joanna Coathup was the associate producer and Christina Rotsaert the line producer.

What did you think of the trailer for Night of the Zoopocalypse? Are you looking forward to this Clive Barker-inspired animated comedy? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I am very interested in seeing how this one is going to turn out.