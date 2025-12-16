Night Patrol: Jermaine Fowler, Justin Long vampire horror film unveils a new poster ahead of January theatrical release

For forty years, the movie that has come to mind whenever the title Night Patrol came up was a goofball comedy starring the Unknown Comic Murray Langston and Linda Blair – but now director Ryan Prows has set out to give us another Night Patrol to think about. This one is a horror film with a cast that includes Jermaine Fowler (The Blackening), Justin Long (Tusk), wrestler CM Punk (Girl on the Third Floor), Dermot Mulroney (Young Guns), RJ Cyler (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), Freddie Gibbs (Down With The King), YG (White Boy Rick), Flying Lotus (Ash), Jon Oswald (Lowlife), and Nicki Micheaux (Lowlife). Filming took place in Los Angeles and wrapped late last year, putting the movie on track for a January 16, 2026 theatrical release. With that date just one month away, a poster for the film has been unveiled and can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Following the theatrical release, the movie will make its way to the Shudder streaming service.

Synopsis

Night Patrol follows an LAPD officer (Fowler) who must put aside his differences with the area’s street gangs when he discovers a local police task force is harboring a horrific secret that endangers the residents of the housing projects he grew up in. Long plays the officer’s partner, recruited as a legacy into night patrol. Cyler stars as the officer’s brother, who sees what he isn’t supposed to see, while Mulroney plays Long’s character’s father, a sergeant with many secrets. Punk rounds out the cast as the sergeant’s brutal right-hand man.

Creative Team

Prows wrote the script with Shaye Ogbonna (Fight Night), Tim Cairo (Off Ramp), and Jake Gibson (He Bled Neon). This quartet previously collaborated on the screenplay for Prows’ feature directorial debut, the quirky crime thriller Lowlife. The director provided the following statement when the project was first announced: “ Audiences are not ready for how hard this movie goes. To shoot this script, with this cast, on location in Los Angeles, after such a long path to get here is nothing short of a dream. “

David S. Goyer and Keith Levine are producing Night Patrol through their company Phantom Four. Josh Goldbloom is also producing, as are James Harris and Mark Lane of Tea Shop Films. XYZ Films is executive producing and handling world sales, while Bondit Media Capital provided the financing. Executive producing for Bondit are Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, and Grady Craig.

I enjoyed Lowlife and will definitely be watching Night Patrol. Are you interested in this movie? Take a look at the poster, then let us know by leaving a comment below.