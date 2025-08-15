Horror Movie News

Night Patrol: Jermaine Fowler, Justin Long, CM Punk, Dermot Mulroney horror film secures Shudder distribution

By
Posted 5 hours ago
RLJE Films and Shudder have acquired the distribution rights to Night Patrol, a horror film starring Jermaine Fowler, Justin Long, & CM PunkRLJE Films and Shudder have acquired the distribution rights to Night Patrol, a horror film starring Jermaine Fowler, Justin Long, & CM Punk

For forty years, the movie that has come to mind whenever the title Night Patrol came up was a goofball comedy starring the Unknown Comic Murray Langston and Linda Blair – but now director Ryan Prows has set out to give us another Night Patrol to think about. This one is a horror film with a cast that includes Jermaine Fowler (The Blackening), Justin Long (Tusk), wrestler CM Punk (Girl on the Third Floor), Dermot Mulroney (Young Guns), RJ Cyler (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), Freddie Gibbs (Down With The King), YG (White Boy Rick), Flying Lotus (Ash), Jon Oswald (Lowlife), and Nicki Micheaux (Lowlife). Filming took place in Los Angeles and wrapped late last year. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that RLJE Films and Shudder have acquired the distribution rights to the film and plan to give it a theatrical release sometime in 2026. Then it will make its way to the Shudder streaming service.

This Night Patrol follows an LAPD officer (Fowler) who must put aside his differences with the area’s street gangs when he discovers a local police task force is harboring a horrific secret that endangers the residents of the housing projects he grew up in. Long plays the officer’s partner, recruited as a legacy into night patrol. Cyler stars as the officer’s brother, who sees what he isn’t supposed to see, while Mulroney plays Long’s character’s father, a sergeant with many secrets. Punk rounds out the cast as the sergeant’s brutal right-hand man.

Prows wrote the script with Shaye Ogbonna (Fight Night), Tim Cairo (Off Ramp), and Jake Gibson (He Bled Neon). This quartet previously collaborated on the screenplay for Prows’ feature directorial debut, the quirky crime thriller Lowlife. The director provided the following statement when the project was first announced: “Audiences are not ready for how hard this movie goes. To shoot this script, with this cast, on location in Los Angeles, after such a long path to get here is nothing short of a dream.

RJLE chief acquisitions officer Mark Ward had this to say about the distribution deal: “Night Patrol is an audacious, high-stakes horror-thriller with a powerhouse ensemble cast and heart-pounding tension. Blending community grit, suspense and unflinching intensity led by Ryan Prows, this acquisition marks a dream-realized moment for us going into its world premiere.” Prows added, “I am thrilled that we’re partnering with RLJE and Shudder to bring Night Patrol to theaters. It’s been a long road to get here, and we couldn’t have asked for a better team to help push this fun, rollercoaster of a film out into the world. I’m beyond excited we get to blast our wild film far and wide to a hungry, unsuspecting audience.

David S. Goyer and Keith Levine are producing Night Patrol through their company Phantom Four. Josh Goldbloom is also producing, as are James Harris and Mark Lane of Tea Shop Films. XYZ Films is executive producing and handling world sales, while Bondit Media Capital provided the financing. Executive producing for Bondit are Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, and Grady Craig.

Are you glad to hear that RLJE Films and Shudder have acquired the distribution rights to Night Patrol? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,930 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Night Patrol News

See More

Lowlife director teams with David S. Goyer for Night Patrol

Posted 7 years ago
Having made his feature directorial debut with the terrific, PULP FICTION-esque crime thriller LOWLIFE (you can read my 8/10 review HERE), Ryan Prows is now moving forward with this second feature, a "high concept genre film" titled NIGHT PATROL.  And...

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Tron: Ares
  4. Predator: Badlands
  5. One Battle After Another
  6. The Toxic Avenger
  7. The Smashing Machine
  8. The Black Phone 2
  9. The Running Man (2025)
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!