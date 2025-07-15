Black & white extended version of Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley gets a 4K release in October

Director Guillermo del Toro’s noir thriller / Best Picture nominee Nightmare Alley (watch it HERE) was released into the world in December of 2021, and a black and white version of the film, called Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light , was released soon after. Both the color and b&w versions of the film had a running time of 150 minutes – but seven months ago, del Toro revealed that he was working on an extended cut of the black and white version. Now we know when we’re going to have the chance to see it, as Criterion has announced that they’ll be bringing the new black and white extended director’s cut of Nightmare Alley to 4K on October 28th! It’s available for pre-order at THIS LINK.

Del Toro had this to say about the black and white version of Nightmare Alley when it was first released: “ Although we shot Nightmare Alley in color, we lit it as if it were black and white. You can see exactly the same level of design, and we wanted to give viewers this special vantage as a take of the classic noir genre that the film is part of. ” Cinematographer Dan Laustsen added: “ When we designed and shot, we were always thinking color and black and white. The classic lighting I have used is an homage to all the incredible masters of cinematography who have inspired me. “

Based on a novel by William Lindsay Gresham (which was previously turned into a movie in 1947), Nightmare Alley is set in “a world of carnival hustlers and con men, telling the story of a mentalist who teams with a psychologist in order to swindle the rich.” Here’s the official synopsis: When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena and her has-been mentalist husband Pete at a traveling carnival, he crafts a golden ticket to success, using this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society. With the virtuous Molly loyally by his side, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist who might be his most formidable opponent yet.

The film stars Bradley Cooper as Stanton Carlisle, Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Toni Collette as Zeena, David Strathairn as Pete, Rooney Mara as Molly, and Richard Jenkins as the “dangerous tycoon”. Also in the cast are Willem Dafoe, Mary Steenburgen, Ron Perlman, Holt McCallany, Clifton Collins Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Jim Beaver, and David Hewlett.

Copies of Gresham’s novel Nightmare Alley can be purchased at THIS LINK. Del Toro wrote the adaptation with Kim Morgan. Our own JimmyO gave del Toro’s film a 9/10 review you can read HERE.

Criterion brings the black and white extended Nightmare Alley to 4K and Blu-ray with the following special features: – 4K digital master of Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light, a new black-and-white extended director’s cut, supervised by director Guillermo del Toro, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack – 4K digital master of the theatrical version of the film, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack – Two 4K UHD discs of the films presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the films and special features – New audio commentary on the extended director’s cut featuring del Toro – New documentary on the film’s performances, visual language, costume and production design, and score – New conversation between del Toro and actor and producer Bradley Cooper – New conversation between del Toro and coscreenwriter Kim Morgan – Trailers – English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio – PLUS: An essay by crime-fiction and true-crime expert Sarah Weinman – New cover by Thomas Ott

Other Criterion releases this October include the 1960 French classic Eyes Without a Face, Arturo Ripstein’s Deep Crimson, Ken Russell’s Altered States, and the David Cronenberg films The Shrouds and A History of Violence.

Will you be adding Criterion’s Nightmare Alley 4K and Blu-ray (and/or some of their other October releases) to your collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.