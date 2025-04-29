TV Trailers

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 trailer intensifies a winter retreat

Posted 2 hours ago
nine perfect strangersnine perfect strangers

Hulu has just released the trailer for season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers. The series stars Nicole Kidman, Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong and Aras Aydin. The show hails from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films, and FIFTH SEASON. FIFTH SEASON is handling distribution on the series as well. The series is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Molly Allen, Jonathan Levine, Rachel Shukert, Liane Moriarty, Matthew Tinker, Anthony Byrne and JH Butterworth.

The official synopsis reads,
“Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman) to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself.”

After A Family Affair, The Perfect Couple, Babygirl, Lioness, Holland and this, it just seems like Nicole Kidman doesn’t sleep. Movie goers who see films at AMC theaters regularly are often treated to her famous pre-show movie promo as well. Kidman can recently been seen in Holland, which finds Kidman’s character, Nancy Vandergroot, living a cookie-cutter lifestyle as a school teacher in Holland, Michigan, where quaint interactions, dancing, and frivolity reign. However, it is not as it seems after Nancy uncovers a dark secret that threatens the safety of her routine lifestyle.

Our EIC Chris Bumbray found his Sundance screening of Holland to be a daunting task as he rated it low and said in his review, “Maybe the best way to describe Holland is as a Fargo clone, but done badly. It’s a serious misfire for Mimi Cave, who tries to give the film some visual flair but is unable to hit the darkly comic vibe the film aspires to. It’s the kind of movie that may seem clever on the page, but as a movie, it’s a serious chore to sit through.”

What did you think of the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Hulu
