Noomi Rapace and Millicent Simmonds to star in dystopian horror thriller No Man’s Land

Posted 4 hours ago
Noomi Rapace and Millicent Simmonds are set to star in the dystopian horror thriller No Man's Land for director Vasilisa KuzminaNoomi Rapace and Millicent Simmonds are set to star in the dystopian horror thriller No Man's Land for director Vasilisa Kuzmina

Filmmaker Vasilisa Kuzmina made multiple short films and worked on a couple of TV shows – the Russian comedy Alisa and the Russian comedy thriller Besit – before making her feature directorial debut with the 2022 Russian drama Nika. Now, Deadline reports that she’s set to make her English-language feature debut with a dystopian horror thriller called No Man’s Land, and Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) and Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place) have signed on to star in the film.

Described as “a dystopian thriller with elements of The Handmaid’s Tale and the ritualistic tension of Midsommar,No Man’s Land will see Noomi Rapace taking on the role of Magda, “the enigmatic and resilient leader of an entirely female-led community she built in the wake of a devastating civil war.” Millicent Simmonds will play Elle, “a devoted follower in Magda’s cause.” The story begins as Magda’s son returns from the front to this world without men, with his arrival stirring a growing unease among the group. As the women’s hostility mounts and unimaginable violence begins to unfold, he comes to fear that the truth about what they’ve built — and what they’ve done to protect it — may cost him his life.

Although the story is set in the future, Deadline notes that the script written by Kuzmina and Daisy Anderson draws inspiration from real events in Hungary between the 1910s and 1920s, when a tightly knit group of women in a small village, led by a charismatic figure known as Auntie Suzy, began murdering their abusive husbands in an effort to reclaim control of their lives. Known as the Angel Makers of Nagyrév, the group killed between 50 and several hundred men. Of course, those victims weren’t all abusive husbands. Once members of this group started poisoning people, they couldn’t seem to get enough of it. You can read more about the Angel Makers on Wikipedia.

Does a dystopian horror thriller inspired by the story of the Angel Makers of Nagyrév sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Noomi Rapace / Millicent Simmonds / Vasilisa Kuzmina project by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
