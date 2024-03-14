Greta Gerwig, Isla Fisher, Eve Hewson, and more join the star-studded cast of Noah Baumbach’s coming-of-age Netflix film

Noah Baumbach’s mysterious Netflix feature adds Greta Gerwig, Isla Fisher, Eve Hewson, and more to its already-impressive cast.

By
Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Isla Fisher, Netflix

Noah Baumbach‘s mysterious Netflix feature is pulling out all the stops regarding its cast, with several talents adding themselves to the project. After painting the box office pink with the billion-dollar barn-burner Barbie, Greta Gerwig reteams with her husband, Baumbach, for a role in his untitled film. Gerwig is one of many names announced for the project, with Jim Broadbent (Moulin Rouge), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag), Lars Eidnger (All the Light We Cannot See), Grace Edwards (Schooled), Patsy Ferran (Tom and Jerry), Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me), Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade), Eve Hewson (Robin Hood), Stacy Keach (Up in Smoke), Nicôle Lecky (Sense8), Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns), Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes 2), Alba Rohrwacher (Hungry Hearts), Charlie Rowe (Rocketman), Kyle Soller (Anna Karenina), and Patrick Wilson (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) rounding out the cast.

The stars mentioned above join previously announced cast members George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, and Riley Keough. Noah Baumbach directs from a script he co-wrote with Emily Mortimer. In addition to getting behind the camera and picking up his pen, Baumbach will produce alongside Amy Pascal and David Heyman. Plot specifics remain a mystery. However, we know the project is a coming-of-age feature about adults.

Noah Baumbach’s previous director credits include films like White NoiseMarriage StoryMistress AmericaWhile We’re YoungDe Palma, and more. He co-wrote Barbie with Greta Gerwig, a delightful and poignant film that shared significant box office success alongside Christopher Nolan’s Academy Award-winning drama Oppenheimer. After releasing Barbie, Noah Baumbach’s cache is at an all-time high. It’s not a mystery why so many high-profile stars – including George Clooney, who spent most of his time behind cameras over the past few years – want to work with Baumbach. He appears to have a golden touch in recent years, and there’s no telling what could unfold with so many incredible actors working together to create magic on screens.

Are you curious about Noah Baumbach’s forthcoming Netflix feature? What do you think the tone of the movie will be? Let’s see your predictions in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
Greta Gerwig, Isla Fisher, Eve Hewson, and more join the star-studded cast of Noah Baumbach’s coming-of-age Netflix film
Ryan Gosling honors the stunt doubles of The Fall Guy by stressing their essential, risk-taking contributions to the film industry
DeVito Penguin
Danny DeVito would play The Penguin again under one condition
Nobody and Violent Night producers say the sequels Nobody 2 and Violent Night 2 are in development and heading toward production
Nobody 2 and Violent Night 2 are heading toward production
View All

About the Author

8139 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Noah Baumbach News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles