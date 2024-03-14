Greta Gerwig, Isla Fisher, Eve Hewson, and more join the star-studded cast of Noah Baumbach’s coming-of-age Netflix film

Noah Baumbach‘s mysterious Netflix feature is pulling out all the stops regarding its cast, with several talents adding themselves to the project. After painting the box office pink with the billion-dollar barn-burner Barbie, Greta Gerwig reteams with her husband, Baumbach, for a role in his untitled film. Gerwig is one of many names announced for the project, with Jim Broadbent (Moulin Rouge), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag), Lars Eidnger (All the Light We Cannot See), Grace Edwards (Schooled), Patsy Ferran (Tom and Jerry), Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me), Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade), Eve Hewson (Robin Hood), Stacy Keach (Up in Smoke), Nicôle Lecky (Sense8), Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns), Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes 2), Alba Rohrwacher (Hungry Hearts), Charlie Rowe (Rocketman), Kyle Soller (Anna Karenina), and Patrick Wilson (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) rounding out the cast.

The stars mentioned above join previously announced cast members George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, and Riley Keough. Noah Baumbach directs from a script he co-wrote with Emily Mortimer. In addition to getting behind the camera and picking up his pen, Baumbach will produce alongside Amy Pascal and David Heyman. Plot specifics remain a mystery. However, we know the project is a coming-of-age feature about adults.

Noah Baumbach’s previous director credits include films like White Noise, Marriage Story, Mistress America, While We’re Young, De Palma, and more. He co-wrote Barbie with Greta Gerwig, a delightful and poignant film that shared significant box office success alongside Christopher Nolan’s Academy Award-winning drama Oppenheimer. After releasing Barbie, Noah Baumbach’s cache is at an all-time high. It’s not a mystery why so many high-profile stars – including George Clooney, who spent most of his time behind cameras over the past few years – want to work with Baumbach. He appears to have a golden touch in recent years, and there’s no telling what could unfold with so many incredible actors working together to create magic on screens.

Are you curious about Noah Baumbach’s forthcoming Netflix feature? What do you think the tone of the movie will be? Let’s see your predictions in the comments section below.