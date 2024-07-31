Christopher Lloyd to reload his shotgun and defy octogenarian expectations alongside Bob Odenkirk for Nobody 2

Talk about getting the band back together! After going toe-to-toe with a legion of gun-toting criminals in 2021’s Nobody, Christopher Lloyd will reload his shotgun to star alongside Bob Odenkirk in the highly anticipated sequel, Nobody 2. The veteran actor known for his show-stopping roles in Robert Zemeckis’s Back to the Future trilogy, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Addams Family, and more will join Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, and Sharon Stone for the action-packed spy thriller.

Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us, The Big 4, Headshot) helms Nobody 2 based on a screenplay written by Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, Odenkirk, and Umair Aleem. Nobody surprised the box office by grossing $57.5 million after spending $16 million on production. Fans of Odenkirk’s bullet-riddled thriller have waited patiently for the sequel to take shape, with all-time high hype to see Odenkirk’s Hutch Mansell back on screens.

In Nobody, Bob Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell, a seemingly mild-mannered former government assassin whose past resurfaces when his family is the target of a home invasion. Christopher Lloyd reprises his role as Hutch’s father, David Mansell, in Nobody 2. In the original, David is a retired badass who spends his days at home watching action movies at an absurd volume. However, when a group of criminals threaten his family, David reveals he’s still packing heat and can handle his business. David’s badassery extends to the film’s entertaining finale, with Lloyd dropping bodies inside a warehouse like a pro.

Plot details for Nobody 2 remain a mystery, though many hope (myself included) that Connie Nielsen’s Becca Mansell gets to mix it up alongside her husband Hutch. At 85 years young, Christopher Lloyd is still kicking ass and taking names in Hollywood with an impressive list of film and television appearances and voiceover work across live-action and animation. He recently voiced Chief Pachacamac for the Knuckles series on Paramount+ and continues to play The Therapist for the animated series Tooned Out. He guest starred in a recent episode of the award-winning series Hacks, playing Larry Arbuckle.

What do you think about Christopher Lloyd returning for Nobody 2? Let us know in the comments section below.