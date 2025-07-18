Bob Odenkirk finds nothing but trouble while on vacation in a new trailer for Nobody 2 as tickets go on sale

When you’re on vacation, you’re supposed to relax. Getting away from it all is part of a restorative ritual, and when a bunch of thugs show up, looking to kick your ass, it can harsh the vibes. Bob Odenkirk and Connie Nielsen aren’t about to let their family retreat get ruined by a band of misguided criminals, and the latest Nobody 2 trailer shows us how they plan to get their sabbatical back on track.

The following comes from today’s official press release for the final trailer and ticket sale announcement for Nobody 2:

Bob Odenkirk returns as suburban husband, father and workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell in the new chapter to Nobody, the hit 2021 bare-knuckle action-thriller that opened at number one at the U.S. box office.

Four years after he inadvertently took on the Russian mob, Hutch remains $30 million in debt to the criminal organization and is working it off with an unending string of hits on international thugs.

Much as he likes the slam-bang action of his “job,” Hutch and his wife Becca (International Emmy nominee Connie Nielsen) find themselves overworked and drifting apart. So, they decide to take their kids (Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath) on a short getaway to Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway and Waterpark, the one and only place where Hutch and his brother Harry (Grammy and Emmy nominee RZA) went on a vacation as kids.

With Hutch’s dad (Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd) in tow, the family arrives in the small tourist town of Plummerville (“Plummerville is Summerville!”), eager for some fun in the sun.

But when a minor encounter with some town bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator (John Ortiz; Fast and Furious franchise, Bumblebee) and his shady sheriff (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Colin Hanks), Hutch finds himself the focus of the most unhinged, blood-thirsty crime boss he (or anyone) has ever encountered (Emmy winning and Oscar nominated screen icon, Sharon Stone).

The final trailer for Nobody 2 finds Hutch in a tight spot as he tries to enjoy time away with his family. When push comes to shove, Hutch unleashes his fatherly fury on a band of unsuspecting thugs, disrupting any semblance of tranquility he’s achieved thus far. As his predicament escalates, the fight moves to an amusement park where Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd get in on the action.

Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us, The Big 4) directs Nobody 2 from a script by Derek kolstad (John Wick, Die Hart) and Aaron Rabin (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), from a story by Derek Kolstad, based on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

Early bird tickets for Nobody 2 are available for pre-order now!

Nobody 2 hits theaters on August 15, 2025.