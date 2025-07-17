Paramount+ officially greenlights the Tulsa King spinoff NOLA King starring Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson is officially making the leap from the silver screen to Paramount+ for NOLA King, a Tulsa King spinoff hailing from Taylor Sheridan’s ever-expanding universe. NOLA King marks Jackson’s first headlining TV series in his legendary career, with his character, Russell Lee Washington Jr., set to be introduced in the upcoming third season of Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone.

Here’s the official synopsis for NOLA King, courtesy of Paramount+:

“NOLA King follows Russell Lee Washington Jr. (Jackson) who, after befriending Dwight Manfredi (Stallone) during a ten-year stint in federal prison, is sent to Tulsa by New York’s Renzetti crime family to take Dwight out once and for all. Inspired by what Dwight created in Tulsa and impressed with the possibilities of second chances, Washington returns to New Orleans, the home he abandoned forty-years ago, to rekindle his relationship with his family, friends, and to take control of the city he left behind. In so doing, he incurs the wrath of his former employers in New York, and makes himself vulnerable to old NOLA foes, both criminal and cop.”

NOLA King is executive produced by Oscar nominees Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, and Samuel L. Jackson. David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox also executive produce. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets.

Last week, Variety reported that NOLA King reportedly lost its showrunner, Dave Erickson, due to scheduling conflicts. Today’s press release does not mention his replacement, though we expect an update soon.

“Samuel L. Jackson brings unparalleled presence and global appeal, making him the perfect choice to maximize the momentum of one of our biggest hits and transform it into a hit franchise,” said Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment. “Building on the breakout success of Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King, audiences will now experience the full force of Jackson’s dynamic, layered performance — supercharging one of Paramount+’s flagship series.”

“Chris McCarthy came to me with a game-changing idea: to elevate my show beyond a mob boss series, creating a dynamic, family-driven franchise,” said Sylvester Stallone. “I was immediately on board. Sam Jackson is the only choice to anchor this new adventure in NOLA and David Glasser and 101 are the perfect partner to bring it to life.”

“Partnering with Paramount has been such a rich experience,” said David C. Glasser, CEO 101 Studios. “Taylor had the brilliant idea to drop Sylvester Stallone in the middle of Tulsa and it has been everything we have wanted and more. The success of this show has now led us to another icon. I can not wait to see what Sam brings to this world.”

For more details about Tulsa King Season 3, check out our comprehensive catch-all concerning the upcoming season here.

