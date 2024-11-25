Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake gets a collectible sarcophagus popcorn bucket at Regal Cinemas

Regal Cinemas is celebrating Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake with a collectible sarcophagus popcorn bucket

By
Robert Eggers Nosferatu remake

The WitchThe Lighthouse, and The Northman writer/director Robert Eggers‘ remake of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent classic Nosferatu (watch it HERE) is set to reach theatres on Wednesday, December 25th – and with that date exactly one month away, Regal Cinemas has revealed that they’re celebrating the release of the film with a collectible sarcophagus popcorn bucket! You can check it out in the embed below.

An unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the original Nosferatu has the following synopsis: In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck) summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. The eerie Orlok seeks to buy a house near Hutter and his wife, Ellen (Greta Schroeder). After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger. Meanwhile Orlok’s servant, Knock (Alexander Granach), prepares for his master to arrive at his new home. Werner Herzog directed his own remake of the film in 1979.

Eggers’ take on Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.

The cast includes Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as crazy vampire hunter Von Franz, Lily-Rose Depp (The Idol) as Ellen Hutter and Nicholas Hoult (Renfield) as her husband Thomas – a role Skarsgard was going to play at one point. Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train) is in there as Thomas’s friend Friedrich Harding, with Emma Corrin (The Crown) as Friedrich’s wife Anna, Ralph Ineson (The Witch) as Von Franz’s cohort Dr. Wilhelm Sievers, and Simon McBurney (The Conjuring 2) in an unspecified role. Bill Skarsgard (It) is the title character and has said that playing Nosferatu / Count Orlok was like “conjuring pure evil. It took a while for me to shake off the demon that had been conjured inside of me. … I do not think people are gonna recognize me in it.

The first reactions to the film recently made their way online, and they were very positive. Nosferatu has earned an R rating for bloody violent content, graphic nudity, and some sexual content.

What do you think of the Nosferatu collectible sarcophagus popcorn bucket? Will you be stopping by Regal Cinemas to get one? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Regal Cinemas
Tags: , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Martin Portlock, the star of Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, will return for the crossover film Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble
Martin Portlock confirmed to return as an evil Peter Pan in Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble
Regal Cinemas is celebrating Robert Eggers' Nosferatu remake with a collectible sarcophagus popcorn bucket
Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake gets a collectible sarcophagus popcorn bucket at Regal Cinemas
Director Eli Craig's horror film Clown in a Cornfield is set to receive a 2025 theatrical release, and will stream on Shudder
Clown in a Cornfield: RLJE Films and Shudder plan 2025 release for slasher thriller
Marvel Comics has had Predators face off with Wolverine and Black Panther, and the next hero in their sights is Spider-Man
Predator Versus Spider-Man limited series coming from Marvel Comics in 2025
View All

About the Author

16376 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Nosferatu News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles