Nosferatu first reactions: One of Robert Eggers’ best might be heading to the Oscars

Robert Eggers could be heading to the Academy Awards with his version of Nosferatu, the classic vampire tale based on Dracula.

You have such a beautiful neck…and as it seems, Robert Eggers’ latest, Nosferatu, is living its mark on audiences. That might feel like a pun, but this film might be contending for one of the best of the year.

With just three films to his name so far, Robert Eggers quickly solidified himself as one of the premiere horror directors out there — and one isn’t even close to being in that genre: The Northman. However, Eggers might be heading towards the Oscars stage with Nosferatu, as it is earning some serious praise early on. Check out some of the initial reactions from social media, starting off with our very own Jimmy O’s take:

Our own @jimmytotheo says @Nosferatu is a stunning work of gothic horror. Beautiful performances throughout, however Lily-Rose Depp is simply luminous and Bill Skarsgard brings terror to the screen yet wraps it all in a layered character. Gorgeous and captivating, Robert Eggers… pic.twitter.com/UVdDj8fkmJ — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) November 8, 2024

Robert Eggers continues his impressive streak of crafting highly detailed and transportive period films with NOSFERATU, one of the most seductively macabre films ever made. Lily-Rose Depp gives every ounce of her body and soul to this eye-popping performance of tormented… pic.twitter.com/a6XwoIVf1v — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) November 8, 2024

Robert Eggers’ #Nosferatu goes HARDER than any other horror film this year. Holy fuck. A gorgeous grotesquerie of dread-infused terrors & a divine dark delight. Bill Skarsgård’s Count Orlok is pure sinister nightmare fuel. Lily Rose Depp & Nicholas Hoult’s best work to date. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/uxbHTQN0nc — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 8, 2024

As we all know, horror is long overdue for justice in terms of being represented at the Academy Awards. But if we could see any director working to chisel away at the mold, it’s Rober Eggers, who is about as heralded as it gets when it comes to the genre.

Well crafted and very familar, Robert Eggers' #Nosferatu essentially combines story elements from both the 1922 silent film of the same name and the book that inspired it, Dracula.



It delivers much what you'd expect from an Eggers-directed version of this material… pic.twitter.com/6978dGGvuT — Eric Walkuski (@ericwalkuski) November 8, 2024

After a few months I can finally share I loved NOSFERATU. It further crystallizes Eggers’ exploration of evil as an elemental force, as inherent to existence as desire, emerging from the same divinity as kindness. It’s so inextricable from us, fighting it demands great sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/Im4WkEJUZY — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) November 8, 2024

It has been more than 80 years since Count Orlok was brought to life (so to speak) on the big screen, with F.W. Murnau’s atmospheric Nosferatu, which starred Max Schreck as the copyright-dodging character (the film is an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula). Interestingly, the making of that film would be documented — and embellished — in 2000’s Shadow of the Vampire, which starred Willem Dafoe as Schreck and wondered if the actor portraying the title character actually is a vampire. Dafoe has passed the torch now to Nosferatu co-star Bill Skarsgård. Werner Herzog would give the other most famous adaptation, remaking Nosferatu in 1979 with Klaus Kinski, who might not be a vampire but is one of the most fascinating actors to ever hit the screen.

But it seems like Robert Eggers’ own Nosferatu is officially in the conversation as one of the best versions of the story. The film is “gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.” Nosferatu arrives on December 25th.

What do you think of the first reactions to Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu? Are you more excited for it now than before?