Nosferatu first reactions: One of Robert Eggers’ best might be heading to the Oscars

You have such a beautiful neck…and as it seems, Robert Eggers’ latest, Nosferatu, is living its mark on audiences. That might feel like a pun, but this film might be contending for one of the best of the year.
With just three films to his name so far, Robert Eggers quickly solidified himself as one of the premiere horror directors out there — and one isn’t even close to being in that genre: The Northman. However, Eggers might be heading towards the Oscars stage with Nosferatu, as it is earning some serious praise early on. Check out some of the initial reactions from social media, starting off with our very own Jimmy O’s take:
As we all know, horror is long overdue for justice in terms of being represented at the Academy Awards. But if we could see any director working to chisel away at the mold, it’s Rober Eggers, who is about as heralded as it gets when it comes to the genre.
It has been more than 80 years since Count Orlok was brought to life (so to speak) on the big screen, with F.W. Murnau’s atmospheric Nosferatu, which starred Max Schreck as the copyright-dodging character (the film is an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula). Interestingly, the making of that film would be documented — and embellished — in 2000’s Shadow of the Vampire, which starred Willem Dafoe as Schreck and wondered if the actor portraying the title character actually is a vampire. Dafoe has passed the torch now to Nosferatu co-star Bill Skarsgård. Werner Herzog would give the other most famous adaptation, remaking Nosferatu in 1979 with Klaus Kinski, who might not be a vampire but is one of the most fascinating actors to ever hit the screen.
But it seems like Robert Eggers’ own Nosferatu is officially in the conversation as one of the best versions of the story. The film is “gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.” Nosferatu arrives on December 25th.
What do you think of the first reactions to Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu? Are you more excited for it now than before?
