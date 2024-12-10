Nosferatu remake clips talk about holding hands with Death and wrestling with the Devil

The WitchThe Lighthouse, and The Northman writer/director Robert Eggers‘ remake of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent classic Nosferatu (watch it HERE) is set to reach theatres on Wednesday, December 25th – and JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray highly recommends that you check it out, as he described the film as a new horror classic in his 10/10 review. Now, a pair of 39 second clips from the film have arrived online. One of these clips can be seen above, and it involves talk of a disturbing vision about holding hands with Death. The other can be seen at the bottom of this article – and that one involves a vampire hunter delivering lines about wrestling with the Devil that reminded me of Dr. Loomis from Halloween, as well as the “I have seen shit that’ll turn you white!” line from Ghostbusters.

An unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the original Nosferatu has the following synopsis: In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck) summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. The eerie Orlok seeks to buy a house near Hutter and his wife, Ellen (Greta Schroeder). After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger. Meanwhile Orlok’s servant, Knock (Alexander Granach), prepares for his master to arrive at his new home. Werner Herzog directed his own remake of the film in 1979. Murnau’s film had a running time of 94 minutes and Herzog’s is 107 minutes long, so Eggers’ 132 minute version is substantially longer than its predecessors.

Eggers’ take on Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.

The cast includes Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as crazy vampire hunter Von Franz, Lily-Rose Depp (The Idol) as Ellen Hutter and Nicholas Hoult (Renfield) as her husband Thomas – a role Skarsgard was going to play at one point. Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train) is in there as Thomas’s friend Friedrich Harding, with Emma Corrin (The Crown) as Friedrich’s wife Anna, Ralph Ineson (The Witch) as Von Franz’s cohort Dr. Wilhelm Sievers, and Simon McBurney (The Conjuring 2) in an unspecified role. As mentioned, Bill Skarsgard is the title character and has said that playing Nosferatu / Count Orlok was like “conjuring pure evil. It took a while for me to shake off the demon that had been conjured inside of me. … I do not think people are gonna recognize me in it.

The first reactions to the film recently made their way online, and they were very positiveNosferatu has earned an R rating for bloody violent content, graphic nudity, and some sexual content.

What did you think of the clips from the Nosferatu remake? Will you be catching this movie during its theatrical run? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

