(What’s the story) on Oasis reuniting? It’s definitely (not maybe) happening

Oasis singer Liam Gallagher may have confirmed that the band is reuniting for the first time in 15 years amid rumors of shows in 2025.

UPDATE: The Oasis reunion tour has been confirmed. While it’s only a handful of dates — none of which are in North America — this is still huge news in the music world. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, August 31st.

The tour begins on July 4th at Cardiff Principality Stadium for a two-night stint before heading to Manchester Heaton Park for four nights. After that? It’s off to Wembley Stadium for another four shows and then Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium for two. The tour will conclude at Dublin Croke Park on August 16th and 17th.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Anyway, here’s “Wonderwall”…and every other one of their hits, as Oasis may be getting back together for a reunion. Or, at least, that’s what some might say based on a recent social media post by lead singer Liam Gallagher.

Gallagher took to X to respond to a user who took a dig at both Liam and older brother Noah amid rumors that Oasis could be hitting the stage next year. After the user called the brothers a “pair of melts” (British slang for wimps), Liam wrote – in typical Liam Gallagher fashion – “See you down the front ya big fanny kiss kiss x.”

See you down the front ya big fanny kiss kiss x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2024

Reports had previously come out suggesting that Oasis could reform for shows at London’s famed Wembley Stadium and Manchester’s Heaton Park. If confirmed, this would be one of the most supersonic reunions in recent memory, as it has been just over 15 years to the day that Oasis played their “final” show, performing at Weston Park in Staffordshire, England on August 22nd, 2009. That show, which was part of their Dig Out Your Soul Tour, closed with a cover of The Beatles’ “I Am the Walrus.” An announcement would also coincide with the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Definitely, Maybe.

The ongoing feud between Liam and Noel Gallagher was pretty much the sole reason Oasis couldn’t live forever. Despite a series of hits in the ‘90s and a massive following that stuck by through the ups, downs and fistfights, Oasis almost always felt like they were on the verge of splitting. By their own admission, the Gallaghers have always been going at it, something that only escalated as their fame grew. As such, their behavior was part of what made Oasis who they were. Sure, excitement grew with each concert, but there was also anticipation in wondering if one of the boys would just straight-up not show – hey, you can only have a tambourine thrown at your head so many times.

So, have the boys patched things up, even temporarily? We’ll have to wait and see if an official announcement comes, but if so, let’s hope Oasis launches a tour that takes them all around the world.