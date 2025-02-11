Obey: home invasion horror thriller coming from I Still Know What You Did Last Summer director

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer director Danny Cannon is at the helm of the home invasion horror film Obey

By
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Danny Cannon has racked up a lot of directing credits over the last 35 years, including credits on episodes of CSI, CSI: Miami, Dark Blue, Nikita, Shameless, Gotham, Pennyworth, and Gotham Knights, among others – but he’s best known for making a couple of feature films back in the 1990s: the poorly received Sylvester Stallone comic book adaptation Judge Dredd and the slasher sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (which is indeed canon to the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel that’s being made). Now, Deadline reports that Cannon has signed on to direct a high-concept horror thriller called Obey, which Altitude will be presenting to potential buyers at the European Film Market.

Written by Brandon and Kurtis Birtell (Medal of Honor), Obey will tell the story of a couple struggling to save their marriage who must learn to put their differences aside if they are to save their son from a deranged home invader, Flip Face. Here’s the official synopsis: To Love, Honour, and Obey was the intention of Mark and Caitlin when they stood in front of their family and friends on their wedding day. Years later, comfortable familiarity has deteriorated into contempt and the couple has decided to divorce. Mark leaves. A new life apart – Mother and son, Tanner, now alone at home. But when Caitlin goes to check on Tanner, she finds he’s gone. Nowhere to be found. Caitlin believes her husband is behind this. But when Mark returns to help, they find a masked intruder in their basement, who orders them to “Obey” if they ever want to see their son again. As the true consequences of their decision begin to unfold, Caitlin and Mark must learn to put their differences aside if they are to save their son from a deranged home invader.

The film is being produced by Ross Dinerstein for Campfire Studios, Josh Kesselman and Michael Sugar for Sugar23, and Lindsay Macadam for Thunderbird Entertainment’s Great Pacific Media, which is providing production services for the project.

Does Obey sound interesting to you? What do you think of Danny Cannon signing on to make a new horror movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
