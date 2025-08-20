Chase Sui Wonders and Sophie Wilde join the cast of Jeremy Saulnier’s A24 thriller October

Rebel Ridge and Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier is ready to team up with two of Hollywood’s hottest up-and-coming stars, as Chase Sui Wonders (I Know What You Did Last Summer, Bodies Bodies Bodies) and Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me, Bring Her Back, Babygirl), join the cast of the filmmaker’s latest feature, October.

Saulnier’s new project is from A24, though the filmmaker and the studio remain tight-lipped about plot and character details. According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, October is “a figurative thriller set on Halloween.” Saulnier directs October from his own script, with A24 producing and financing.

Rich Peete, Eli Bush, Jeremy Saulnier, and Skei Saulnier join the production effort, with Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Traci Carlson, Elliot Coley, and Macon Blair executive producing through Bonnerville Pictures.

After scaring indie horror fans with Danny and Michael Philippou’s 2022 hit Talk to Me, Sophie Wilde brought her talents to features like The Portable Door and Haline Reijn’s steamy erotic thriller Babygirl, which starred Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas, and Harris Dickinson. Wilde re-teamed with the Philippous duo earlier this year for the supernatural body horror film Bring Her Back, which starred Sally Hawkins, Mischa Heywood, and Billy Barratt. She recently completed work on Mathieu Turi’s upcoming action drama Watch Dogs. “After losing his niece in an assassination attempt, Aiden Pierce, a street-smart vigilante, uses hacking apps on his phone to take over a new operating system in Chicago to hunt the criminals that killed his niece,” reads a synopsis for Watch Dogs.

Chase Sui Wonders turned heads with A24’s 2022 dark comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, starring Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson. She recently starred in I Know What You Did Last Summer, a revitalization of the fan-favorite slasher series, with Madelyn Cline, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Billy Campbell, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Brandy Norwood, and Jennifer Love Hewitt. Wonders currently stars alongside an ensemble cast for Seth Rogen’s The Studio, and can soon be seen playing opposite Olivia Wilde in the upcoming comedy I Want Your Sex from director Gregg Araki.

Chase Sui Wonders and Sophie Wilde are joining forces for October, which sounds like a dream team. We’re excited to learn more!