October: Jeremy Saulnier has added Stephen Root, Young Mazino, and Stanley Simons to the cast of his A24 thriller

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Last year, director Jeremy Saulnier said that his next movie would deal with “music and Halloween and fun shit” – and as someone who has been a fan of Saulnier’s work ever since his Halloween-set debut feature Murder Party, that was certainly music to my ears. In fact, even though Saulnier has done great work since, bringing us Blue Ruin, Green Room, Hold the Dark, episodes of True Detective season 3, and Rebel Ridge, Murder Party still remains my favorite of the bunch. Since giving that “fun shit” quote, Saulnier has been assembling his movie, which has the title October. We’ve previously heard that Cory Michael Smith (Saturday Night), Chase Sui Wonders (I Know What You Did Last Summer) and Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me) are set to star in the film, and since our last report Saulnier has also added Stephen Root (Office Space), Young Mazino (Beef), and Stanley Simons (The Iron Claw) to the cast. Those are all great additions.

No details on any of the characters have been revealed, and plot details are also being kept under wraps. All we know is that the film has been described as a fugitive thriller set during Halloween. Deadline has also called it a “horror action thriller.” Plus, you know, there’s music and fun shit. Saulnier has also said that this is “a little more in the Green Room universe” than his more recent films.

October is being produced and financed by A24. Saulnier is a producer on the film alongside Rich Peete of Neighborhood Watch, Eli Bush of Central, and his wife, Skei Saulnier of Niteowl Films. Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie of Central, Traci Carlson and Elliott Coley of Neighborhood Watch, and Macon Blair of Bonneville Pictures serve as executive producers.

Murder Party guaranteed that I will watch anything Jeremy Saulnier ever makes, so I’m always glad to hear that he’s working on something new. The fact that this is a horror action thriller set during Halloween makes me even more excited than I would be otherwise.

Are you looking forward to October? What do you think of the cast Saulnier has assembled for the film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

