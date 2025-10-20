Horror Movie News

October: A24 thriller reunites Imogen Poots with Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier

Posted 7 hours ago
Last year, director Jeremy Saulnier said that his next movie would deal with “music and Halloween and fun shit” – and as someone who has been a fan of Saulnier’s work ever since his Halloween-set debut feature Murder Party, that was certainly music to my ears. In fact, even though Saulnier has done great work since, bringing us Blue Ruin, Green Room, Hold the Dark, episodes of True Detective season 3, and Rebel Ridge, Murder Party still remains my favorite of the bunch. Since giving that “fun shit” quote, Saulnier has been assembling his movie, which has the title October – and Deadline has revealed that this film is going to reunite him with Green Room cast member Imogen Poots!

Poots joins the previously announced cast members Cory Michael Smith (Saturday Night), Chase Sui Wonders (I Know What You Did Last Summer) Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me), Stephen Root (Office Space), Young Mazino (Beef), and Stanley Simons (The Iron Claw). Fellow new additions include James Badge Dale (The Pacific) and Matty Matheson (The Bear).

Filming on October is currently underway, and it’s nice to hear that a movie called October is actually filming in October. No details on any of the characters have been revealed, and plot details are also being kept under wraps. All we know is that the film has been described as a fugitive thriller set during HalloweenDeadline has also called it a “horror action thriller.” Plus, you know, there’s music and fun shit. Saulnier has also said that this is “a little more in the Green Room universe” than his more recent films, so it’s very fitting that Imogen Poots is involved.

October is being produced and financed by A24. Saulnier is a producer on the film alongside Rich Peete of Neighborhood Watch, Eli Bush of Central, and his wife, Skei Saulnier of Niteowl Films. Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie of Central, Traci Carlson and Elliott Coley of Neighborhood Watch, and Macon Blair of Bonneville Pictures serve as executive producers.

Murder Party guaranteed that I will watch anything Jeremy Saulnier ever makes, so I’m always glad to hear that he’s working on something new. The fact that this is a horror action thriller set during Halloween makes me even more excited than I would be otherwise.

Are you glad to hear that Jeremy Saulnier and Imogen Poots have reunited for October? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Cody Hamman
