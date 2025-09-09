First reactions to Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another say its “blisteringly intense” and a “stunning satirical odyssey”

Paul Thomas Anderson, famous for giving audiences the gift of films like Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood, The Master, Magnolia, and more, returns to theaters on September 26 with his highly anticipated crime comedy One Battle After Another. The first reactions to the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, and Sean Penn are crossing enemy lines on social media, with some critics saying it’s the best film they’ve seen since the start of their career.

Who would be so bold as to print such a lofty claim? The chief film critic at IndieWire, David Ehrlich, that’s who. “One Battle After Another might be the best movie released by a major American studio since I started working as a critic (~2010). distressing how little else comes to mind!” David listed other films he considers to be included as the “cream of the crop,” including The Wolf of Wall Street, Ad Astra, Sinners, Mad Max: Fury Road, and more.

Before we discuss more of the first reactions to One Battle After Another, a brief film synopsis is in order. In Paul Thomas Anderson’s new crime drama, an evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years, forcing a group of ex-revolutionaries to reunite and rescue one of their own’s daughter.

According to Jordan Raup of The Film Stage, “One Battle After Another is a blisteringly intense, unnervingly hilarious thrill ride through the rot of America’s tyrannical, xenophobic underbelly. PTA barely lifts a sentence from Vineland to create a world all his own, both frighteningly recognizable and surprisingly tender.”

Simon Thompson says Anderson’s new crime drama is “a powder keg of a movie. The stellar ensemble cast deliver top notch performances from a sharp script over a killer score. Paul Thomas Anderson’s chaotic, engrossing opus is a wild ride. Masterful filmmaking that could have been a mess in the wrong hands.”

Rachel Leishman of The Mary Sue also enjoyed the film, saying, One Battle After Another “is surprisingly funny & fresh while weighing heavy on its audience. One of the bests of the year & of Paul Thomas Anderson’s filmography. Leonardo DiCaprio is deliciously unhinged but this movie belongs to Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, & Regina Hall.”

Variety’s Courtney Howard says, “Paul Thomas Anderson’s #OneBattleAfterAnother rips! A riveting masterclass handling absurdity, satire & suspense. DiCaprio is in top form. Teyana Taylor is a standout. Chase Infiniti is a revelation. She steals the show. Jonny Greenwood’s score hits like no other.”

BJ Colangelo of SlashFilm appears to have had a visceral reaction to One Battle After Another, saying, “If I was honest about how #OneBattleAfterAnother actually made me feel, I’d end up on another government watch list. What an electric, sensational, and explosive movie! Everyone is predictably fantastic, but Chase Infiniti is a STAR. PTA HAS GIVEN US A FEAST!!”

Truth be told, I’ve not seen a single negative, or even middling, reaction to One Battle After Another. I suppose I’m adding this to my must-watch list for later this month. What about you? Are you excited to check the movie out? What do you think of the first reactions to One Battle After Another? Is everyone blowing smoke, or is PTA about to drop one of the year’s best movies on us? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.