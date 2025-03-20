One Battle After Another: Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film starring Leonardo DiCaprio gets a trailer tease

Just after it was being reported that Warner Bros. has shifted a bevy of projects on their release schedule, one of them being One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, a short trailer tease for the project has dropped online from the studio. Very little is shown as the trailer is said to be premiering next week, but the tone seems quite ominous with some interesting elements being displayed, and when the title card appears, the music gets unusually whimsical yet haunting.

Cameras on One Battle After Another started rolling early last year in California, with Paul Thomas Anderson directing, writing the script, and producing alongside Sara Murphy. Details about the plot remain a mystery. However, Deadline‘s exclusive report says the project includes a contemporary setting and is the “most commercial” endeavor Anderson has put their hands on. Powered by a commensurate budget, the untitled film results from a relationship that Warner Bros Picture Group co-chair/CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy forged while making Anderson’s Licorice Pizza. Adam Somner is set to produce.

As of right now, very little is known about the plot. Full information on the project is sure to be revealed next week when the trailer drops, but there are some details that may have been deciphered. World of Reel thinks Anderson’s film is an adaptation of Thomas Pychon’s Vineland novel. Signs point to this being the case, but nothing is official until Anderson gives the word. Was Pychon’s Vineland reimagined with a contemporary setting? We need more details to find out for sure.

In November, industry insider Daniel Richtman posted details about the plot for One Battle After Another. According to Richtman, Regina Hall plays DL Chastain, a character from the Vineland novel who is a martial arts expert and ninja. “She is the daughter of a military family that moves around the world,” reads the description. “While in Japan, she is approached by a martial arts instructor who teaches her the secret ways of the ninja, including how to kill with a touch that takes a year to work. She is recruited by mobster Ralph Wayvone to assassinate Brock Vond while posing as a prostitute, but accidentally gives the death touch to Takeshi Fumimota, who has been sent in Vond’s place after the plot was discovered.”

