The Milos Forman classic, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, gets a 50th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray this November

While One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is usually thought of as Jack Nicholson’s show, the ensemble of the film can’t be overlooked as it includes the early appearances of names like Christopher Lloyd, Danny DeVito, Brad Dourif and Vincent Schiavelli. Scatman Crothers also worked with Nicholson prior to appearing in The Shining with him five years later. And Louise Fletcher goes toe-to-toe with Nicholson as Nurse Ratched. Blu-ray.com reports that the Milos Forman classic film will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a new 4K Blu-ray from Warner Bros., which is slated to hit retailers on November 11.

The description reads,

“Milos Forman’s acclaimed adaptation of the Ken Kesey novel. After being imprisoned for statutory rape, an unrepentant Randle Patrick McMurphy (Jack Nicholson) is transferred to a state mental hospital. Here he sets about leading his fellow inmates (including Brad Dourif, Danny DeVito and Christopher Lloyd) in a revolt against the cold and inflexible Nurse Ratchet (Louise Fletcher) and the hospital’s systematic oppression of its patients. The film won five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Nicholson, Best Actress for Louise Fletcher, Best Director for Milos Forman, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Lawrence Hauben.”

The special features include:

Conversations on Cuckoo: Group Therapy and Moviemaking Memories

Group Therapy and Moviemaking Memories Completely Cuckoo Featurette

Featurette Deleted Scenes

And the specs on this release read:

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono

French: Dolby Digital 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1

English SDH, French, Spanish

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Single disc (1 BD-100)

Digital 4K

Movies Anywhere

SteelBook, Inner print

4K Blu-ray: Region free