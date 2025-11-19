Netflix announces the documentary, Breakdown: 1975 — about the classic films born out of a turbulent era

Netflix has announced a new documentary that will take a close look at the rebel filmmakers of the 70s who challenged societal norms with their films. Those films would then go on to become some of the most beloved cinematic classics of today. Breakdown: 1975 comes to us from Tremolo Productions and will be coming from Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor, Piece by Piece). The producers on the project include Morgan Neville and Lauren Belfer, while Caitrin Rogers is an executive producer. The documentary is scheduled to premiere on the streamer on December 19.

The official logline reads,

“In 1975, as America faced social and political upheaval, filmmakers turned chaos into art. This documentary explores how a turbulent era gave rise to iconic movies like Taxi Driver, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Network.” The documentary will feature interviews from such figures that include Albert Brooks, Bill Gates, Ellen Burstyn, Frank Rich, James Risen, James Wolcott, Jefferson Cowie, Joan Tewkesbury, Josh Brolin, Kurt Andersen, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Martin Scorsese, Naomi Fry, Oliver Stone, Patton Oswalt, Peter Bart, Peter Biskind, Rick Perlstein, Sam Wasson, Seth Rogen, Dr. Todd Boyd and Wesley Morris. Jodie Foster will be providing the narration for the film.

We’ve recently gotten a retrospective on Martin Scorsese, courtesy of Apple TV. In that documentary, the director would break down one of his most acclaimed films, Taxi Driver. Scorsese and his filmmaker friend, Steven Spielberg, would recall when the studio was threatening to cut the pivotal ending. In an excerpt of the story, Scorsese talks about how his fight with the studio got so heated that he attempted to lie about retrieving a gun to take matters into his own hands. In the end, a simple creative decision decompressed the situation and solved the tension. Scorsese simply desaturated the color of the bloody violence during the end to make it look like a tabloid and the studio magically didn’t find it as graphic.

