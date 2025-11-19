Movie News

Netflix announces the documentary, Breakdown: 1975 — about the classic films born out of a turbulent era

By
Posted 2 days ago
breakdown: 1975breakdown: 1975

Netflix has announced a new documentary that will take a close look at the rebel filmmakers of the 70s who challenged societal norms with their films. Those films would then go on to become some of the most beloved cinematic classics of today. Breakdown: 1975 comes to us from Tremolo Productions and will be coming from Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville (20 Feet From StardomWon’t You Be My NeighborPiece by Piece). The producers on the project include Morgan Neville and Lauren Belfer, while Caitrin Rogers is an executive producer. The documentary is scheduled to premiere on the streamer on December 19.

The official logline reads,
“In 1975, as America faced social and political upheaval, filmmakers turned chaos into art. This documentary explores how a turbulent era gave rise to iconic movies like Taxi Driver, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Network.” The documentary will feature interviews from such figures that include Albert Brooks, Bill Gates, Ellen Burstyn, Frank Rich, James Risen, James Wolcott, Jefferson Cowie, Joan Tewkesbury, Josh Brolin, Kurt Andersen, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Martin Scorsese, Naomi Fry, Oliver Stone, Patton Oswalt, Peter Bart, Peter Biskind, Rick Perlstein, Sam Wasson, Seth Rogen, Dr. Todd Boyd and Wesley Morris. Jodie Foster will be providing the narration for the film.

We’ve recently gotten a retrospective on Martin Scorsese, courtesy of Apple TV. In that documentary, the director would break down one of his most acclaimed films, Taxi Driver. Scorsese and his filmmaker friend, Steven Spielberg, would recall when the studio was threatening to cut the pivotal ending. In an excerpt of the story, Scorsese talks about how his fight with the studio got so heated that he attempted to lie about retrieving a gun to take matters into his own hands. In the end, a simple creative decision decompressed the situation and solved the tension. Scorsese simply desaturated the color of the bloody violence during the end to make it look like a tabloid and the studio magically didn’t find it as graphic.

Are you interested in this upcoming documentary? What films are you hoping to see featured in it? Sound off below!

Source: Netflix
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
3,083 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Netflix News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. Greenland: Migration
  5. Send Help
  6. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
  7. Mortal Kombat 2
  8. Zootopia 2
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Why Has VHS Made a Comeback?

Posted 2 weeks ago
Classic media such as vinyl and VHS tapes are making a huge comeback. What's behind this resurgence?