The Milos Forman classic, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, gets a 50th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray this November

By
Posted 6 hours ago
one flew over the cuckoos nestone flew over the cuckoos nest

While One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is usually thought of as Jack Nicholson’s show, the ensemble of the film can’t be overlooked as it includes the early appearances of names like Christopher Lloyd, Danny DeVito, Brad Dourif and Vincent Schiavelli. Scatman Crothers also worked with Nicholson prior to appearing in The Shining with him five years later. And Louise Fletcher goes toe-to-toe with Nicholson as Nurse Ratched. Blu-ray.com reports that the Milos Forman classic film will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a new 4K Blu-ray from Warner Bros., which is slated to hit retailers on November 11.

The description reads,
“Milos Forman’s acclaimed adaptation of the Ken Kesey novel. After being imprisoned for statutory rape, an unrepentant Randle Patrick McMurphy (Jack Nicholson) is transferred to a state mental hospital. Here he sets about leading his fellow inmates (including Brad Dourif, Danny DeVito and Christopher Lloyd) in a revolt against the cold and inflexible Nurse Ratchet (Louise Fletcher) and the hospital’s systematic oppression of its patients. The film won five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Nicholson, Best Actress for Louise Fletcher, Best Director for Milos Forman, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Lawrence Hauben.”

The special features include:

  • Conversations on Cuckoo: Group Therapy and Moviemaking Memories
  • Completely Cuckoo Featurette
  • Deleted Scenes

And the specs on this release read:

  • Video
    Codec: HEVC / H.265
    Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
    HDR: HDR10
    Aspect ratio: 1.85:1
    Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio
    English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
    English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono
    French: Dolby Digital 5.1
    Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Subtitles
    English SDH, French, Spanish
  • Discs
    4K Ultra HD
    Blu-ray Disc
    Single disc (1 BD-100)
  • Digital
    Digital 4K
    Movies Anywhere
  • Packaging
    SteelBook, Inner print
  • Playback
    4K Blu-ray: Region free
Although Nicholson has been comfortably in retirement, he’ll occasionally pop up in the news cycle. Anjelica Huston recently spoke of how Jack Nicholson reached out about offering his home to her during the L.A. wildfires, saying, “The phone just rang out of nowhere, and it was him. It’s always a comfort when he calls. It was heartbreakingly sweet. I’ve gone back over it ­several times in my head, and I think next time I’d accept the invitation.” Anjelica Huston and Jack Nicholson don’t see each other much anymore, which comes down to a mixture of being busy and construction… “Life gets in the way. Also, for some reason, they’ve been doing endless rerouting and road work near his house, so it takes hours to get to him, and that’s always irritating. I always managed to be late going to see him, which is very irritating for him.”

Source: Blu-ray.com
