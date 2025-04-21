Jack Nicholson offered his home to Anjelica Huston during LA wildfires

For close to two decades, Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston were one of Hollywood’s top power couples. And while the flame fizzled, Nicholson proved how much of a card he still is by offering Huston his home as a refuge for her as she evacuated during this year’s wildfires in Los Angeles.

Anjelica Huston recently spoke of how Jack Nicholson reached out, saying, “The phone just rang out of nowhere, and it was him. It’s always a comfort when he calls. It was heartbreakingly sweet. I’ve gone back over it ­several times in my head, and I think next time I’d accept the invitation.”

Anjelica Huston and Jack Nicholson don’t see each other much anymore, which comes down to a mixture of being busy and construction… “Life gets in the way. Also, for some reason, they’ve been doing endless rerouting and road work near his house, so it takes hours to get to him, and that’s always irritating. I always managed to be late going to see him, which is very irritating for him.”

Jack Nicholson first started dating Anjelica Huston in 1973, one year before he would star in Chinatown, which featured her father John as Noah Cross. John Huston would later direct both Nicholson and Huston in 1985’s Prizzi’s Honor, for which Anjelica won Best Supporting Actress. As for other movies the two starred in together, there was only 1995’s The Crossing Guard. The pair split in 1990, the same year Nicholson directed Chinatown sequel The Two Jakes.

Jack Nicholson hasn’t been in a movie for 15 years but has been getting a lot of great press lately, turning up more frequently in public after living a more quiet life of retirement. Huston, meanwhile, has been consistent, having turned up in the John Wick series as The Director, continuing her collaborations with Wes Anderson and leading BBC One’s miniseries Towards Zero.

With Anjelica Huston’s Best Supporting Actress Oscar win for Prizzi’s Honor, the Huston clan became the first three-generation family to win Academy Awards. Both John and his father Walter won for The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, meaning John directed both his daughter and father to Oscar gold.