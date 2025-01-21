Opus trailer: Ayo Edebiri, John Malkovich star in A24 horror film

Earlier this month, an image dropped online to give us our first look at Opus, a mysterious horror project that’s set up at A24 and stars Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) and John Malkovich (Billions). Now, a trailer for the film has been unveiled, and you can check it out in the embed above! A24 is planning is release Opus on March 14th.

The feature debut of writer/director Mark Anthony Green, Opus was being kept shrouded in secrecy, but Deadline did previously hear that the story centers on an iconic pop star’s return following his decades-long disappearance. USA Today recently elaborated, The horror film centers on an ambitious young writer (Ayo Edebiri) invited to the isolated compound of an iconic pop star (John Malkovich) who mysteriously disappeared and hasn’t been seen in three decades. There she discovers, surrounded by the musician’s cult of followers, the twisted machinations behind his grand return.

Edebiri and Malkovich are joined in the cast by Amber Midthunder (Prey), Stephanie Suganami (Power Book II: Ghost), Young Mazino (Beef), Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Tony Hale (Veep), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), and Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon).

A24 is producing and financing the film, and will be handling its global distribution. Opus is being produced by Collin Creighton and Brad Weston of Makeready, Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson of Macro Film Studios, and Josh Bachove. Macro’s Charles D. King serves as an executive producer with Sara Newkirk Simon and musical artists The-Dream and Nile Rodgers, who won a Grammy for their work on the Beyonce song “Cuff It”. As a follow-up to that win, The-Dream and Nile Rodgers wrote original songs for this horror movie.

Mark Anthony Green previously directed the award-winning comedy short Trapeze, U.S.A., but he’s probably better known for his work in the fashion industry. According to Deadline, he was the Special Projects Director at GQ Magazine, “making him one of the magazine’s leading fashion and culture voices.” So now that he has let the world know his fashion taste, he’s ready to show us what he can do at the helm of a horror movie.

What did you think of the Opus trailer? Are you looking forward to seeing this movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and take a look at these posters while you’re scrolling down:

