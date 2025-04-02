Opus: Ayo Edebiri, John Malkovich A24 horror film is now available on Premium VOD

Last month (on March 14, to be exact), A24 sent the horror film Opus , starring Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) and John Malkovich (Billions), out into the world – and they didn’t get a very enthusiastic response. For example, JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray gave the film a 6/10 review and the film has only managed to scrape together $2 million at the global box office. Maybe Opus will have more success now that people can watch it in their own homes, as it has already been given a Premium VOD release. The film is available to rent on Amazon for the price of $19.99, or it can be purchased for $24.99.

The feature debut of writer/director Mark Anthony Green, Opus was being kept shrouded in secrecy in the build-up to its theatrical release. Deadline did let us know that the story centers on an iconic pop star’s return following his decades-long disappearance . USA Today elaborated, The horror film centers on an ambitious young writer (Ayo Edebiri) invited to the isolated compound of an iconic pop star (John Malkovich) who mysteriously disappeared and hasn’t been seen in three decades. There she discovers, surrounded by the musician’s cult of followers, the twisted machinations behind his grand return.

Edebiri and Malkovich are joined in the cast by Amber Midthunder (Prey), Stephanie Suganami (Power Book II: Ghost), Young Mazino (Beef), Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Tony Hale (Veep), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), and Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon).

A24 produced and financed the film, and will be handling its global distribution. Opus was produced by Collin Creighton and Brad Weston of Makeready, Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson of Macro Film Studios, and Josh Bachove. Macro’s Charles D. King served as an executive producer with Sara Newkirk Simon and musical artists The-Dream and Nile Rodgers, who won a Grammy for their work on the Beyonce song “Cuff It”. As a follow-up to that win, The-Dream and Nile Rodgers wrote original songs for this horror movie.

Mark Anthony Green previously directed the award-winning comedy short Trapeze, U.S.A., but he’s probably better known for his work in the fashion industry. According to Deadline, he was the Special Projects Director at GQ Magazine, “making him one of the magazine’s leading fashion and culture voices.” So after he let the world know his fashion taste, he was ready to show us what he can do at the helm of a horror movie.

Will you be watching Opus on Premium VOD? Let us know by leaving a comment below.