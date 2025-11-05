Oriental Snatch: Hundreds of Beavers co-creator preps his final film about D.B. Cooper’s infamous 1971 plane heist

Wisconsin filmmaker Ryland Brickson Cole Tews, also known as the co-creator of films such as Hundreds of Beavers and Lake Michigan Monster, is set to roll the cameras on his final film, Oriental Snatch. Based on the true-life case of “D.B. Cooper”, the only documented unsolved case of air piracy in the history of commercial aviation, the “action-adventure-mystery-horror-romance” will be filmed in Brazil in early 2026.

The following summary is taken from today’s press release for Oriental Snatch:

Ryland Brickson Cole Tews began his career in 2017 with his longtime collaborator Mike Cheslik. The duo co-wrote the horror comedy Lake Michigan Monster, which Tews directed. Tews came to international attention as the star, co-creator, and producer of the indie sensation Hundreds of Beavers. The frostbitten inventive epic, co-written by Tews, made its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in 2022 and went on to critical and audience acclaim as a return to physical comedy and a real-life 8-bit video game, eventually being Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and landing as the #1 Comedy on Letterboxd for 2024.

For his third and final film, Oriental Snatch, Tews will star, write, and produce the project, which tells the story of the “enigmatic air pirate,” D.B. Cooper, and his infamous 1971 plane heist. Who was he? Where did he go? What really happened on that fateful day? All questions will be answered, and several more will be raised in this sexy-action-adventure-mystery-horror-romance!

Brazilian filmmaker and graphic novelist, Chris Tex, directs Oriental Snatch from a screenplay by Tews, with Brazilian actress Jessica Freytag starring opposite Tews. Hundreds of Beavers cinematographer Quinn Hester returns to the production alongside sound designer and mixer Bobb Barito, and fight choreographer Jon Truei.

In addition to today’s announcement, Tews debuted a busy, tongue-in-cheek poster for Oriental Snatch that I’m sure is all in good fun. The poster features a suave James Bond-like character parachuting from a burning plane as a cast of colorful characters strike colorful poses, including an armored Nazi alligator! You don’t see that every day, eh?

Have you seen Hundreds of Beavers or Lake Michigan Monster? Do you believe Tews when he says Oriental Snatch is his final film? Let us know in the comments section below.