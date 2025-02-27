Oscar Nuñez returns for The Office follow-up series on Peacock

Peacock’s upcoming follow-up series to The Office will include one of the classic characters. First reported by Jeff Sneider and confirmed by Variety, Oscar Nuñez will return to play Oscar Martinez in the new Office series.

Variety’s sources say that Nuñez won’t be a central character in the follow-up, but he has been part of the script since the very beginning. It’s possible that other characters from The Office might appear alongside Oscar, but I’d wager that creators Greg Daniels and Michael Korman will want the new series to find its own footing before they bring in more blasts from the past. The report states that Daniels has previously said that “ he felt he told a complete story for most of the characters — but if there was one character he’d like to revisit and explore, it would be Oscar. “

Related How Steve Carell finally made Michael Scott likable

The official logline for the new series, rumoured to be titled The Paper, reads: “ The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters. ” The show will star Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Chelsea Frei (Poker Face), Melvin Gregg (Snowfall), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Black Ops), Alex Edelman (Just For Us), Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever), and Tim Key (The Witchfinder). Guest stars include Eric Rahill, Duane Shepard Sr., Allan Havey, Nate Jackson, Mo Welch, Nancy Lenehan, Molly Ephraim, and Tracy Letts.

“ It’s been more than 10 years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock, ” said Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Entertainment. “ In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper. “