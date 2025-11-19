What Happened to The Office Cast?

The Office remains one of the most beloved television comedies of all time, with both its UK and US versions leaving a lasting impact on pop culture. Since their runs ended, the cast members have taken wildly different paths—some staying in comedy, others moving into drama, directing, writing, and of course… podcasting. So much podcasting.

The US version of The Office found massive new life in the streaming era, landing on Netflix at the perfect moment and becoming a cornerstone of binge-watching culture. It quickly turned into comfort viewing in confusing times—maybe one of the last universally shared cultural events. A new generation discovered it, simultaneously loving the show and being totally triggered by its politically incorrect hilariousness. Thanks to this remarkable cast and crew, audiences got to laugh, cry, and embrace their inner truth—all because of a fake documentary.

There was something undeniably special about this cast. It felt like they genuinely liked each other, which is why every reunion—whether it’s a selfie on Instagram, an AT&T commercial, or yet another podcast—hits so hard. Nearly all of them have dove headfirst into the brave new world of podcasting. So yeah… WTF Happened to the Cast of The Office?!

Ricky Gervais & the UK Office Influence

Ricky Gervais paved the way, becoming massively successful after the UK series with stand-up tours, hit shows, and a reputation as Golden Globe public enemy number one. But after that, it was time for the Americans to shine.

Steve Carell (Michael Scott)

Steve Carell became a full-blown star thanks to the Anchorman / 40-Year-Old Virgin one-two punch, followed by his iconic run as Michael Scott. He smoothly transitioned into film, earning an Oscar nomination for Foxcatcher, while balancing comedy, drama, and producing. With a fourth Despicable Me recently made, the question remains: what are Michael Scott’s beloved minions up to next?

John Krasinski (Jim Halpert)

John Krasinski arguably has the most impressive post-Office career. He evolved from sitcom everyman to major filmmaker with A Quiet Place and its sequel, which he directed and starred in. He headlined Amazon’s Jack Ryan, made a fun cameo as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed IF, and is now teaming with Guy Ritchie on Fountain of Youth.

Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute)

Rainn Wilson—beet farmer, assistant (to the) regional manager—has stayed extremely busy, appearing in Super, Juno, The Meg, Star Trek: Discovery, and Utopia. Many fans love him as Lex Luthor. He also co-hosts the philosophical podcast Metaphysical Milkshake and often surprises both sides of the political spectrum with his outspoken viewpoints.

Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly / Halpert)

Jenna Fischer continues to work in film and TV and is now widely known for co-hosting the wildly successful Office Ladies podcast with Angela Kinsey. Her credits include the cult-classic Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, and she also appears in the Mean Girls musical.

Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor)

Mindy Kaling—actor, writer, and one of the show’s core creative voices—found huge success with The Mindy Project, Never Have I Ever, and The Sex Lives of College Girls. Her Velma series may have been controversial, but she’s proven time and again she knows how to bounce back.

B.J. Novak (Ryan Howard)

B.J. Novak continued writing and directing, releasing the film Vengeance, while building a respected career as an author. And yes, he really did show up in Inglourious Basterds for some reason.

Ellie Kemper (Erin Hannon)

Ellie Kemper became a breakout star thanks to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and her scene-stealing role in Bridesmaids. She’s also built a prolific voice-acting career. And yes—podcasting. Assume they all do.

Ed Helms (Andy Bernard)

Ed Helms found major success leading The Hangover trilogy and continues to appear in films like Vacation, Cedar Rapids, and Tag. He co-created the short-lived Peacock sitcom Rutherford Falls.

Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone)

Brian Baumgartner keeps acting, hosts the podcast An Oral History of The Office, and has become a Cameo all-star. You’ll spot him in commercials—from Bush’s Beans to Chili’s—delivering exactly the vibes Kevin fans want. As Kevin himself said: “Why waste time say lot word when few word do trick?”

Craig Robinson (Darryl Philbin)

Craig Robinson found great success in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hot Tub Time Machine, and his series Killing It. He’s unforgettable in This Is the End. And no—he’s not Michelle Obama’s brother.

Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer)

Kate Flannery embraces her Office legacy, often discussing Meredith on podcasts. She has taken on acting roles, appeared on Dancing with the Stars, and competed as the Starfish on The Masked Singer.

Phyllis Smith (Phyllis Vance)

Phyllis Smith’s gentle, emotional voice work as Sadness in Pixar’s Inside Out films is legendary. She also appeared in Netflix’s The OA.

Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton)

Creed Bratton has continued acting in smaller roles across TV, film, and video games—and he remains a legit rock musician. For real.

Oscar Nuñez (Oscar Martinez)

Oscar Nuñez continues to shine in comedy, appearing in The Proposal, People of Earth, and Inside Job. Rumor has it he has another documentary project coming soon. He’s also in the new Office spin-off, The Paper.

Rashida Jones (Karen Filippelli)

Rashida Jones co-created Angie Tribeca, starred in Parks and Recreation, appeared in I Love You, Man, directed the acclaimed Netflix documentary Quincy, and recently appeared in a standout Black Mirror episode. Time magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People of the year.

Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson)

Leslie David Baker continued acting and appeared in a Cheerios commercial with Phyllis. In 2020, he launched a Kickstarter for an Office-inspired spin-off called Uncle Stan, but neither it nor its crypto tie-in ever got off the ground—exactly the kind of hustle Stanley would respect.

Paul Lieberstein (Toby Flenderson)

Michael Scott screams “NO!” …Okay, moving on.

The Legacy of The Office

The Office wasn’t just a workplace comedy—it was a launchpad. Some cast members built entire careers off Dunder Mifflin, while others used it as a stepping stone to wildly different creative paths. But no matter where they’ve gone, they’ll always be part of Scranton’s most dysfunctional office family.

As Andy Bernard famously said:

“You don’t know you’re in the good old days until you’ve actually left them.”