Rainn Wilson thinks NBC missed out on a hit by not picking up the Dwight Schrute spin-off of The Office

The Paper is off and running. And it will continue to run as it had already been given a renewal order for season 2 just before it premiered on Peacock. The early renewal comes as series co-creator Greg Daniels had already started plans for season 2. The new season is aiming to premiering around this same time next year. Joining Glesson and Impacciatore on the show is a cast that includes Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key. Additionally, Oscar Nuñez will reprise his role from The Office.

While The Paper features Nuñez and Steve Carell doesn’t think he’ll return, one star of The Office thinks another proposed spin-off might’ve been able to take the reins. Rainn Wilson, who played fan-favorite Dwight Schrute, recently appeared on The Last Laugh Podcast, where he thinks NBC missed out on his spin-off, The Farm. According to Variety, Wilson said,





NBC at that time had a new regime that came in and they wanted to do big, bright, flashy, splashy shows that were multi-cams and going back to Friends kind of thing. And they were just not interested at all in Office spinoffs at the time. Had they taken The Farm, they’d probably have another billion dollars in the bank. Even now, all the people that have seen The Office 20 times, they’re going to watch The Farm at least once or twice. Would it have been as good as The Office? No. No way. Not even close. Would it have been good? Would it have been solid? Would it have been a good solid comedy? Yeah, it would have, and we would’ve done some really cool stuff. And I think they really missed out.”