Peacock renews The Paper for a second season just before the premiere

Excited for the new spin-off of The Office? Today, you can anticipate two seasons as Variety reveals that The Paper has already been given a renewal order for season 2, despite the show making its big premiere tomorrow. Originally, The Paper was slated to premiere on September 4 with a classic schedule of a new episode premiering with each proceeding week. Peacock decided to switch up the format at the last minute, and now, the show will be released in a binge format with all ten episodes premiering at the same time.

The Paper stars Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore were set to reveal the news of the renewal on their promotional appearance on The Today Show. The early renewal comes as series co-creator Greg Daniels had already started plans for season 2. The new season is aiming to premiering around this same time next year. Joining Glesson and Impacciatore on the show is a cast that includes Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key. Additionally, Oscar Nuñez will reprise his role from The Office. The trailer revealed that Oscar is now working as an accountant for the paper, and he wasn’t too pleased to see the documentary crew again.

“It’s about this struggling Midwestern newspaper that’s much reduced from its glory days,” Daniels told The Hollywood Reporter in April. “A lot of the story lines are about how this guy, Domhnall Gleeson’s character, is trying to restore this paper, and he just doesn’t have the budget for hiring reporters, and he has to use all the staff that work there on a volunteer basis to be reporters. They’re completely untrained and don’t know what they’re doing,” Daniels said. “It’s a fruitful premise. There’s a tremendous history for local papers. The villain here is the internet and the ability to look at everybody’s news for free, and all the ad revenue going to Google.”

One person who won’t return for The Office follow-up is Steve Carell, who previously said he would be sitting this one out. “I will be watching but I will not be showing up. It’s just a new thing and there’s really no reason for my character [Michael Scott] to show up in something like that,” he said. “But I’m excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit. I love the idea — I guess it’s set in a failing newspaper company.“



