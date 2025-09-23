Other: Olga Kurylenko, David Moreau horror film is coming to Shudder in October

Back in 2006, French filmmakers David Moreau and Xavier Palud made their feature debut with the home invasion horror film Them (a.k.a. Ils), which left me with the thought that they would be a great choice to direct a Halloween movie someday. That has never happened, but Moreau has continued working in the horror genre as the years have gone, bringing us the The Eye remake with Palud and then going solo for the sci-fi horror thriller Seuls and the zombie horror film MadS. (Along the way, he also made the romantic comedy It Boy and the family film King.) Now, we’ve learned that Moreau’s latest horror film, Other , will be released through the Shudder streaming service on October 17th – and with that date just weeks away, a trailer for the film has arrived online. You can watch it in the embed above.

Olga Kurylenko of Oblivion and Quantum of Solace stars as Alice, who returns to her childhood home after her mother’s death, only to find the house is rigged with surveillance tracking her every move, as a sinister presence lurks, driving her towards a terrifying revelation. Moreau wrote the original screenplay, which was then adapted into English by Jon Goldman. The supporting cast includes Jean Schatz (Champ Libre), Jacqueline Ghaye (I Lost Albert), Sacha Nugent (Meurtres à Tournai), Philip Schurer (A Man of Action), Ange Dialot Nawasadio (Public Enemy), Julie Maes (Salve Maria), Milton Riche (MadS), Anne-Pascale Clairembourg (Mobile Home), and newcomers Lola Bonaventure, Karin Birge, and Briana Stuart.

Other, which had its title stylized as O.T.H.E.R. in its earlier stages, was produced by Radar Films’ Clément Miserez and Matthieu Warter. UMedia’s Bastien Sirodot and Cloé Garbay served as associate producers. The film has been said to have “edge-of-your-seat suspense and profound emotional depth.” Miserez told Deadline, “ From day one with David Moreau, we wanted to scare the audience. Now, we’re the ones who are scared. “

What did you think of the trailer for Other? Will you be watching this Olga Kurylenko / David Moreau horror film when it reaches Shudder next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.