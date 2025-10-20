Olga Kurylenko on being the only face on screen in Shudder’s Other

After last year’s MadS, I was very curious as to what director David Moreau would get up to next. He had such a unique vision that, even though I didn’t love the film, it was still so unlike anything else, that I was curious to see his next film. And he continues to go down the gimmick path, this time focusing almost entirely on Olga Kurylenko, not really allowing other face’s to be shown throughout the runtime. It’s an interesting approach, and not one you see often. But it results in a film that certainly has its moments (check out my review HERE).

I chatted with star Olga Kurylenko about the film, and we got into how much she connected to the model character, having been a model at a young age herself. Thankfully, she had a much better experience with her mother. She also discussed a pretty interesting moment that ended up getting cut from the film, that I really wish we would have gotten. Olga was absolutely charming and personable and you can check out the interview in the embedded video above.

Other plot:

Alice returns to her childhood home after her mother’s death, only to find the house is rigged with surveillance tracking her every move, as a sinister presence lurks, driving her towards a terrifying revelation.

Other is Currently Streaming on Shudder.